5 Most Expensive Defenders In History: Manchester City Ace Josko Gvardiol Features On Star Studded List

Sushan Chakraborty
Defenders’ stocks have reached stratospheric levels in recent years. Gone are the days when teams only forked out good money for attacking players. Coaches and the club management now understand the importance of defenders much more than they did even a decade back.

Thanks to the new world order, defenders are drawing massive offers, making history year after year. Below, we will take a quick look at some of the biggest transfers in history, explore the most expensive defenders of all time.

#5 Wesley Fofana (Leicester City to Chelsea): €80.40 ($88.81 million)

Chelsea Splurged Massively In The Summer Of 2022-23
Wesley Fofana Was Chelsea’s Most Expensive Signing In 2022-23

Kicking off this list is French defender Wesley Fofana, who joined Leicester City from Chelsea for a blockbuster €80.40 ($88.81 million) fee in August 2022. Fofana, whose contract expires in June 2029, was one of the first signings of the Todd Boehly era.

Fofana has performed decently for the Pensioners. He has looked tidy in possession, does not take unnecessary risks, and is a good tackler. However, he has a rather concerning injury history, which is why it could be difficult for the Pensioners to put all their faith in the 23-year-old Frenchman.

#4 Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool): €84.65 million ($93.50 million)

Virgil van Dijk Is One Of The Most Expensive Defenders In History
Virgil van Dijk Is A Natural Leader

Arguably the greatest defender in the Premier League at the moment, Virgil van Dijk has easily justified the massive €84.65 million ($93.50 million) fee Liverpool paid to lure him away from Southampton. The most deserving candidate to wear the captain’s armband for Liverpool, Van Dijk is a natural leader, always doing his best to set an example for his teammates.

Since joining from fellow Premier League club Southampton in January 2019, Van Dijk has played 271 games for the 19-time English champions, scoring 23 times and providing 12 assists. Van Dijk was at his mesmeric best in the 2019-20 Premier League season, as he scored five times and delivered numerous Man of the Match performances to fire Liverpool to their first title in 30 years. He has also won a UEFA Champions League, an FA Cup, and a Carabao Cup with Liverpool, among other honors.

#3 Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax to Juventus): €85.5 million ($94.44 million)

De Ligt Is One Of The Most Expensive Transfers In History
De Ligt Won One Serie A Title With Juventus

In third place, we have current Manchester United center-back Matthijs de Ligt. Only 24, De Ligt has already played for some mega European clubs, starting with Ajax.

After a brilliant two-and-half-year stay with Ajax’s senior team, De Ligt joined Juventus for an Italian record €85.5 million ($94.44 million) in July 2019. Following a three-season stay at the Serie A club, De Ligt left for German side Bayern Munich before ending up at Manchester United a couple of seasons later.

De Ligt fared pretty well at Juventus. He played 117 games for the Bianconeri, netting eight times and claiming three assists. He won one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia, and one Supercoppa Italiana during his stay.

#2 Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United): €87 million ($96.10 million)

Manchester United Ace Harry Maguire Is One Of The Most Expensive Defenders In History
Harry Maguire Is In The Final Year Of His Man Utd Contract

Manchester United sent shockwaves around the soccer world when it agreed to sign Harry Maguire from 2015-16 Premier League champions Leicester City for a then-record €87 million ($96.10 million) fee in August 2019. The England international had a decent start to life at Manchester United, but his costly errors, which often led to goals, made him a victim of trolls. He has yet to live down said mistakes and is unlikely to justify the price United paid for him.

Under Erik ten Hag, Maguire has lost his captainship and a guaranteed place in the team. With Matthijs de Ligt now in the squad, the Englishman is likely to play second fiddle to the Dutchman and Argentina center-back Lisandro Martinez. Maguire has so far played 208 games for the Red Devils, scoring 11 times and providing eight assists. His contract with the Mancunians expires in June 2025.

#1 Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig to Manchester City): €90 million ($99.41 million)

Josko Gvardiol Is One Of The Most Valuable Defenders In The World
At $99.41 Million, Josko Gvardiol Is Manchester City’s Most Expensive Defensive Signing In History

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City has developed a taste of going after the most sought-after talents, irrespective of the price tag. Josko Gvardiol’s inclusion last summer is a testament to their desire to improve year-on-year, and we do not expect to see a change in their approach any time soon.

Joining from RB Leipzig for a blockbuster €90 million ($99.41 million) fee, Gvardiol has primarily served as a left-back in Guardiola’s system — a departure from his natural center-back position. Gvardiol has excelled in this role, scoring five times and providing three assists in 44 matches in all competitions. His contract with the club runs out in June 2028.

