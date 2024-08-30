Isaac Cuenca, the technical director of the Aitana Bonmati campus at Barcelona, has stated that comparisons between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are not unfounded. After watching Yamal from close quarters, Cuenca is confident the 17-year-old has the quality to become a generational player.

Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Has The World At His Feet

Coming through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Yamal made his official debut for the senior team on 29 April 2023. He came on for fellow academy graduate Gavi in the 83rd minute in a 4-0 win over Real Betis. Making his debut at 15 years, 9 months, and 16 days old, Yamal not only became the youngest player in history in La Liga but also Barca’s youngest first-team player since Armando Sagi in 1922.

The 2023-24 season, saw him become a regular at Barcelona. He featured in 50 games for the club in all competitions, scoring seven times and providing nine assists. In the summer of 2024, Yamal helped Spain to the 2024 European Championship. Winning the title a day after his 17th birthday, Yamal became the youngest European champion in history.

Isaac Cuenca Claims Lamine Yamal Is Worthy Of Lionel Messi Comparisons

Naturally, Yamal’s meteoric rise has led to comparisons with the great Messi, and ex-La Masia starlet Cuenca believes he is worth all the hype. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he said (via GOAL):

“I was at home, and my nephew kept talking about Lamine Yamal because he heard about him at school, and my daughter too. I hadn’t seen him play yet, and it happens a lot that people say many young players are coming up, and they make all these comparisons between one another, but I didn’t pay much attention. We’ve all been compared to stars, and in the end, some make it further than others.

“In Lamine Yamal’s case, I spoke with Xavi to go see a Barca training session. Xavi opened the doors for me, and I went to watch him. I said: ‘Okay, this is something else’. The comparisons are fair. He’s a very good player with a lot of potential.” At just sixteen years old, what he’s doing, what he did in the Euros with Spain, there’s not much more to say. Now what’s left for him is to enjoy, keep progressing, and, above all, for Barça to take care of him, keep him, and we’ll see what happens in a few years.”

After enjoying an unforgettable 2023-24 season, Yamal is gearing up for another blistering campaign. The 17-year-old has already shown his quality this season, scoring once and claiming two assists in three La Liga games.