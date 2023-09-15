NFL

Is the Eagles’ QB sneak with Jalen Hurts the most unstoppable play in the NFL right now?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2020 NFL Draft, QB Jalen Hurts fell to the second round and was selected by the Eagles. He didn’t start right away, but Hurts has earned the right to be the full-time starter. Hurts had a breakout season in 2022 for Philly with 22 passing and 13 rushing touchdowns. 

The Eagles have one of, if not the best offensive lines in the NFL. They proved that again last night vs. the Vikings. As a team, they rushed for 259 yards and had three rushing touchdowns. Two of those were scored by Jalen Hurts with the Eagles’ infamous QB sneak. Right now, that play is nearly unstoppable in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts has 10 career games with a least two rushing TDs, including the postseason


D’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards last night, but it was Jalen Hurts who finished off the long drives. Over the past few seasons, the Eagles have almost perfected their QB sneak. Some fans around the league have called for the NFL to make their formation illegal. However, those might just be people who are mad their team cannot stop the play.

When the Eagles are a yard or two away from the endzone, you can count on Philly to run the QB sneak. Why would they do anything else? There’s no need for them to get cute and run a play-action that close to the goal line. The Eagles offensive line does the dirty work and Jalen Hurts finds his way into the endzone, simple as that.


Philadelphia’s defense made the game closer than they should have, but there was no question whether the Eagles were going to win. Their run game was extremely dominant vs. the Vikings. They knew a run play was coming and still could not stop it. That’s how good the Eagles’ offensive line is. After their 34-28 win, the Eagles are now 2-0 on the season. They have an extra time to rest until their Week 3 matchup vs. the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
