In the 2020 NFL Draft, QB Jalen Hurts fell to the second round and was selected by the Eagles. He didn’t start right away, but Hurts has earned the right to be the full-time starter. Hurts had a breakout season in 2022 for Philly with 22 passing and 13 rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have one of, if not the best offensive lines in the NFL. They proved that again last night vs. the Vikings. As a team, they rushed for 259 yards and had three rushing touchdowns. Two of those were scored by Jalen Hurts with the Eagles’ infamous QB sneak. Right now, that play is nearly unstoppable in the NFL.

Jalen Hurts has 10 career games with a least two rushing TDs, including the postseason

Jalen Hurts SNEAK AGAIN 2+ TDs +575 ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/Dws1grpBQ6 — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 15, 2023



D’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 175 yards last night, but it was Jalen Hurts who finished off the long drives. Over the past few seasons, the Eagles have almost perfected their QB sneak. Some fans around the league have called for the NFL to make their formation illegal. However, those might just be people who are mad their team cannot stop the play.

When the Eagles are a yard or two away from the endzone, you can count on Philly to run the QB sneak. Why would they do anything else? There’s no need for them to get cute and run a play-action that close to the goal line. The Eagles offensive line does the dirty work and Jalen Hurts finds his way into the endzone, simple as that.

Jalen Hurts in primetime 🌟 18/23

228 TOT YDS

3 TOT TDS Eagles are 2-0 🦅 pic.twitter.com/7cN9FHsREP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 15, 2023



Philadelphia’s defense made the game closer than they should have, but there was no question whether the Eagles were going to win. Their run game was extremely dominant vs. the Vikings. They knew a run play was coming and still could not stop it. That’s how good the Eagles’ offensive line is. After their 34-28 win, the Eagles are now 2-0 on the season. They have an extra time to rest until their Week 3 matchup vs. the Commanders on Monday Night Football.