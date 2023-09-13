Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Minnesota Vikings

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first home game of the season vs Minnesota Vikings.
BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Hurts vs the Vikings.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings
- Hurts to score 1st TD +550
- Hurts total passing yards – Over/Under 248.5 -110
- Hurts total rushing yards – Over/Under 45.5 -110
- Hurts over 1.5 TDs +425
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to BetOnline
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Hurts averaged 246.7 passing yards per game in 2022
- Hurts averaged 50.7 rushing yards per game in 2022
- Hurts passing yards under has hit in 8 of his last 10 games
- Hurts rushing yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
- Hurts had 22 regular season passing TDs in 2022
- Hurts had 13 regular season rushing TDs in 2022
- The average passing yards line for Hurts last season was 248.5
- The average rushing yards line for Hurts last season was 45.5
Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football
Prop Betting Advice
When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.
The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.