Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Minnesota Vikings

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Hurts vs the Vikings.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings

Hurts to score 1st TD +550

Hurts total passing yards – Over/Under 248.5 -110

Hurts total rushing yards – Over/Under 45.5 -110

Hurts over 1.5 TDs +425

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats Kit

Hurts averaged 246.7 passing yards per game in 2022

Hurts averaged 50.7 rushing yards per game in 2022

Hurts passing yards under has hit in 8 of his last 10 games

Hurts rushing yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Hurts had 22 regular season passing TDs in 2022

Hurts had 13 regular season rushing TDs in 2022

The average passing yards line for Hurts last season was 248.5

The average rushing yards line for Hurts last season was 45.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

