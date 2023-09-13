NFL

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Minnesota Vikings

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
skysports jalen hurts philadelphia eagles 6246163
skysports jalen hurts philadelphia eagles 6246163

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jalen Hurts for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first home game of the season vs Minnesota Vikings.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Hurts vs the Vikings.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings

  • Hurts to score 1st TD +550
  • Hurts total passing yards – Over/Under 248.5 -110
  • Hurts total rushing yards – Over/Under 45.5 -110
  • Hurts over 1.5 TDs +425

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to BetOnline
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Hurts averaged 246.7 passing yards per game in 2022
  • Hurts averaged 50.7 rushing yards per game in 2022
  • Hurts passing yards under has hit in 8 of his last 10 games
  • Hurts rushing yards under has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
  • Hurts had 22 regular season passing TDs in 2022
  • Hurts had 13 regular season rushing TDs in 2022
  • The average passing yards line for Hurts last season was 248.5
  • The average rushing yards line for Hurts last season was 45.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors On Thursday Night Football

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
skysports jalen hurts philadelphia eagles 6246163
NFL

LATEST Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Minnesota Vikings

Author image Joe Lyons  •  14min
justin jefferson 2560x1440 11749
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  57min

The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles return home to Lincoln Financial Field for the second edition of Thursday Night Football in the 2023 NFL season, taking on the Minnesota Vikings….

nfl teams new1
NFL
NFL Week 2 Schedule 2023/24: Head-To-Head Stats, Times, Betting Trends & Moneyline Odds
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h

The NFL week 2 schedule 2023/24 sees all 32 sides in action again with the games spread over Thursday, Sunday and Monday as normal. You can see below the full…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Vermont – VT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Utah – UT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Washington DC – Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  5h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Virginia – VA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  5h
Arrow to top