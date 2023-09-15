Last night, the Eagles started the season 2-0 after a 34-28 victory vs. the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Both of Philadelphia’s games have been close, but last night felt different. In Week 1, the Eagles were clearly rusty and the offense stalled in the second half. Against the Vikings in Week 2, the Eagles went back to what they do best. Run the ball.

Their first drive of the game stalled out into a field goal and it wasn’t looking promising. Over their next few possessions, the Eagles saw the success they were having in the run game. That’s when they made it a priority for D’Andre Swift to be their true RB1 last night. He finished the game with a career-high 175 rushing yards vs. Minnesota.

Philly traded a fifth-round pick to acquire D’Andre Swift this offseason

The Eagles’ secondary needs some work, but the offense was humming last night vs. the Vikings. While they won the game by only six points, that score doesn’t truly reflect how dominant the Eagles were. In Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell was the starting RB for Philly. He got a majority of the touches in a 25-20 win vs. the Patriots. With Gainwell out last night with a rib injury, the Eagles turned to D’Andrew Swift.

Their Week 2 matchup was a homecoming for the former second-round pick. Swift is a native of Philadelphia, PA and now is playing for his hometown team. To make it that much sweeter, he rushed for a career-high 175 rushing yards for the first time in front of the Eagles’ crowd. Along with his 175 yards, he averaged (6.3) yards per carry and has one rushing touchdown.

As a team, the Eagles had 259 yards rushing. Boston Scott had eight carries for 40 yards, Jalen Hurts had 12 carries for 35 yards, and Rashaad Penny had three carries for nine yards. When they weren’t dominating in the run game, Hurts was finding his former Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith who had four catches for 131 yards and one touchdown. Thursday’s win was another strong win for the Eagles even if it was by six points. They have a new offensive coordinator and they are still trying to work out the wrinkles early in the season.