Heading into the 2023 season, the Jets felt like they had a championship roster. The team had finally addressed their issue at QB and had four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. Just four plays into the season, Rodgers tore his Achilles and did not return for the rest of the year. The Jets’ season was never the same after that.

After six weeks, the team had a 3-3 record, but it was clear the team was back to where they were in 2022 with Zach Wilson as their QB. The season did not get any brighter for the Jets and they had a five-game losing streak at one point. Despite finishing 7-10, head coach Robert Saleh seems to be on the hot seat heading into 2024. Does he need to take New York to the postseason next year to save himself from being fired?

Robert Saleh needs the Jets to have a bounce-back season in 2024 to help save his job

“It’s just such a f—ing mess.” The Jets have issues. We’ve all seen some of it but what REALLY went down behind the scenes? We spoke to 30 sources in and around the Jets organization to better understand their failed season. Story with @ZackBlatthttps://t.co/btTOCgqIX5 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 31, 2024



The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt and Diana Russini had a detailed article that went into detail on why the Jets’ 2023 season was so disjointed. To start, the Jets have the longest playoff drought in North American Sports, 13 years. If the Jets would have had Rodgers last season, that might have been different. His Achilles injury started a downward spiral in the 2023 season for New York. When the 39-year-old went down, Zach Wilson immediately became the QB1.

He was supposed to sit on the bench for a season and learn for Rodgers. However, he was quickly thrown back into a starting role and was average at best. When Arron Rodgers came over from Green Bay, he brought Nathaniel Hackett who was his OC in Green Bay. After a failed head coaching stint with the Broncos, Hackett found a new job with the Jets. He struggled to make adjustments and the team not scoring a lot of points became a trend. Their defense quickly became tired of the offense not being able to score and keep the team competitive.

🚨🚨BOMBSHELL🚨🚨 The Athletic spoke with 30 sources regarding the #Jets and it is not a good look for many, including head coach Robert Saleh who out of fear made a lot of brash decisions. “IT’S SUCH A F*CKING MESS” Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

clear inability to… pic.twitter.com/5bebn38QSd — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 31, 2024



On top of all those issues, head coach Robert Saleh has issues within his coaching staff. He was always positive in front of the media, but that was not the case behind closed doors. Saleh was not positive when the cameras were not on him according to sources. He would mention that the Giants were not receiving as much scrutiny as the Jets. Additionally, there was an incident that had Saleh spinning and looking for answers.

In Week 14, there was a report from The Athletic about Zach Wilson having hesitancy to start the game. Head coach Robert Saleh felt that someone in his coaching staff leaked that information and he somewhat interrogated them. Saleh asked whoever led the information to reveal themselves and they would have immunity. Nobody said a word. Just one of the several issues in the Jets’ locker room this past season. A lot needs to be cleaned up this offseason if New York wants to take a step forward as a franchise.