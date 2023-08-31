Inter Miami defender Kamal Miller has rued over his team’s draw with Nashville SC, urging them not to rely so heavily on Lionel Messi.

The Herons were held to a goalless draw in their Major League Clash (MLS) clash with Nashville at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night (August 30). It marked the end of their nine-game winning run since Messi’s arrival on July 15.

Miller wants Inter Miami to find more ways to score

Nashville, who endured a shootout defeat to Vice City in the Leagues Cup final earlier this month, defended deep on Wednesday. They did their best to isolate Messi and ultimately walked away with a point. Speaking to the press following the stalemate, Miller said that his team needed to learn to play against such low-block units and get over the Messi dependency.

The 26-year-old Canadian defender said (via Miami Herald):

“They sat back with nine or 10 guys at a time, pretty frustrating, but we have to get used to it. It’s the first time a team did that to us so blatantly. That’s probably what most teams are going to do against us now and try to hit us on the counter.

“We have to come up with more ways as a team to break the opponent down when they’re sitting on the low block and move the ball faster and not just depend on Leo.”

Having secured just 22 points from 24 games this season, Inter Miami find themselves in 14th place in the Easter Conference. Miller was disappointed with the result but urged his team to keep at it.

He added:

“We have tunnel vision on our goal, which is making the playoffs, so this feels like a loss, but we’re just going to keep moving forward.”

Lionel Messi had a decent game against Nashville

Although he failed to score or assist. Messi was still Miami’s most impressive attacker at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. The Argentina icon completed 52 passes with 80% accuracy, created two chances, completed a game-high five dribbles, and was also the most-fouled player on the pitch (3).

It will be interesting to see if he manages to find his shooting boots when Miami go to Los Angeles for their match with LAFC on Sunday, September 3.