Immanuel Quickley is signing a five-year, $175 million extension with the Toronto Raptors

Zach Wolpin
Last season, the Toronto Raptors were sellers near the trade deadline. They traded with New York and sent O.G. Anunoby to the Knicks. Additionally, they sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. In their deal with the Knicks, the Raptors acquired two solid role players, Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett. 

Coming over from New York, Immanuel Quickley shined in his increased role with Toronto. He started 38 games for the Raptors in 2023-24. This offseason, the team is investing in Quickley. They see him as a cornerstone of their franchise. The 25-year-old is signing a five-year, $175 million extension with the Raptors. A well-deserved contract for Quickley.

Raptors’ Immanuel Quickley is signing a long-term deal to stay in Toronto


With the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Knicks drafted Immanuel Quickley out of Kentucky. He played three and a half seasons with New York before he was traded this season to the Raptors for O.G. Anunoby. Quickley played in 253 career games for the Knicks and made 27 starts. He averaged (12.9) points per game for his career with the Knicks. In Toronto, the former first-round pick played an expanded role and the ball was in his hands more.

That was not the case when he was with the Knicks. Last season, Quickley averaged (11.2) field goal attempts per game with the Knicks. In 38 starts with the Raptors, he took (14.7) shots per game. Additionally, his (18.6) points, (4.8) rebounds, (6.1) assists, and (33.3) minutes per game with Toronto were all new career highs. The Raptors saw something in Quickley and they’re giving him a long-term deal. Immanuel Quickley could be a player that’s in contention for Most Improved in 2024-25.


The 25-year-old is going to be one of the Raptors’ two top players next season along with Scottie Barnes. This offseason, Barnes signed a five-year rookie extension worth up to $270 million. His deal is expected to be five years, $225 million with the chance to reach $270 with supermax criteria. Banred and Quickley will be the faces of the franchise for the Raptors for the foreseeable future.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

