Soccer

“I don’t have support” – Robert Lewandowski Gives Scathing Assessment Of Xavi’s Barcelona Tactics

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has criticized coach Xavi’s tactics, claiming that the Blaugrana often play without enough attacking players, leaving him high and dry up top.

The Catalans have gotten off to a decent start in La Liga this season, amassing seven points from their three games so far. In those matches, the reigning Spanish champions have scored six times and conceded thrice. Only Atletico Madrid (10 goals) have scored more goals than them in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

Lewandowski claims he does not always have enough support at Barcelona

Although Barca have been doing pretty decently on paper, Lewandowski is clearly unhappy with their style of play. In a recent interview, the Pole reminded everyone of the obligation to play eye-catching soccer, to play with more aggression than they recently have.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski said:

We are Barca and we are expected not only to win, but also to play good attacking football.

Lately that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more chances in matches. When we see Ferran or Ansu come on, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don’t play with enough attacking players, I don’t have support so I look for the best solution to the team.

The 35-year-old also complained about the lack of imagination of his teammates, saying that he is often forced to create chances for himself.

The Bayern Munich legend added:

I think that with my experience, when I know my body, I look for the best solution not only for me, but also for the team.

I realize that sometimes, if I’m between two central defenders, it’s easier for the defenders. In many In games I don’t have many chances to score. In the last two games I didn’t have many chances, I didn’t receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances.

Lewandowski has endured a slow start to the 2023-24 season

Lewandowski, who won the Pichichi Trophy last season with 23 goals in 34 games, has not been at his best this term. Chances have been few and far between for the former Borussia Dortmund man and his finishing has also left a lot to be desired. Playing three matches thus far, he has scored once and claimed an assist, which is poor by his lofty standards. Barcelona need him to get back to his best as soon as possible to have a shot at defending their title.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST “I don’t have support” – Robert Lewandowski Gives Scathing Assessment Of Xavi’s Barcelona Tactics

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  26min
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Why Barca Midfield Target Did Not Move This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Barcelona manager Xavi has long been an admirer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Many believed that the midfielder would finally switch clubs this summer, but a move has not…

Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Three Gunners Players Are Nearing Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that three Arsenal players could leave the club before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. As per Romano, Nuno Tavares, Folarin Balogun,…

Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham
Soccer
Jude Bellingham Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Record, Brings Dawn Of A New Era
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023
Ronaldo & Messi Are Two Of The Most Valuable Players Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Soccer Players Over The Age Of 35: GOATs Ronaldo & Messi Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Disappointed
Soccer
5 Massive Transfers That Can Happen Before Deadline Day: List Features 2 Liverpool Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2023
Lionel Messi Is The Second-Leading Scorer In the 21st Century
Soccer
5 Players With Record Goals In A Single League Season: Messi Tops List With 50 Goals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 28 2023
Arrow to top