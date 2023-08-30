Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has criticized coach Xavi’s tactics, claiming that the Blaugrana often play without enough attacking players, leaving him high and dry up top.

The Catalans have gotten off to a decent start in La Liga this season, amassing seven points from their three games so far. In those matches, the reigning Spanish champions have scored six times and conceded thrice. Only Atletico Madrid (10 goals) have scored more goals than them in the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

Lewandowski claims he does not always have enough support at Barcelona

Although Barca have been doing pretty decently on paper, Lewandowski is clearly unhappy with their style of play. In a recent interview, the Pole reminded everyone of the obligation to play eye-catching soccer, to play with more aggression than they recently have.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Lewandowski said:

“We are Barca and we are expected not only to win, but also to play good attacking football.

“Lately that has not been as it should be, so we have been fighting to create more chances in matches. When we see Ferran or Ansu come on, two players who go forward, we create more chances. Sometimes we don’t play with enough attacking players, I don’t have support so I look for the best solution to the team.”

The 35-year-old also complained about the lack of imagination of his teammates, saying that he is often forced to create chances for himself.

The Bayern Munich legend added:

“I think that with my experience, when I know my body, I look for the best solution not only for me, but also for the team.

“I realize that sometimes, if I’m between two central defenders, it’s easier for the defenders. In many In games I don’t have many chances to score. In the last two games I didn’t have many chances, I didn’t receive many balls, so sometimes I had to create my chances.”

Lewandowski has endured a slow start to the 2023-24 season

Lewandowski, who won the Pichichi Trophy last season with 23 goals in 34 games, has not been at his best this term. Chances have been few and far between for the former Borussia Dortmund man and his finishing has also left a lot to be desired. Playing three matches thus far, he has scored once and claimed an assist, which is poor by his lofty standards. Barcelona need him to get back to his best as soon as possible to have a shot at defending their title.