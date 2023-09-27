“How many points does a Ryder Cup team need to win?” – Will be a popular question this week as golf’s biggest team event runs from Friday to Sunday. The USA are the holders, but the competition this time will be played in Italy – so just what are the Ryder Cup points on offer and how many will either the USA or Europe need in order to lift the famous golfing gold cup?

There Are 28 Ryder Cup Points On Offer For The Teams To Try and Win

The Ryder Cup team golfing competition is spread out over three days, which consists of three different formats for the sides to win points for their sides.

Both the opening days start with the morning foursomes and end with the afternoon four-balls – with four games played on each format this means a total of 4×4 = 16 points on offer over the first two days.

Then, on the Sunday, all 12 Ryder Cup players will face-off with an opponent from the other side in the singles – meaning there are another 12 points up for grabs on the final day.

Therefore, there are a total of 28 Ryder Cup points on offer for the sides to win – so the first team to get to the magic 14 1/2 points mark, means the other side can’t catch them and they will be the winners.

There is also a chance we could see a Ryder Cup tie, if both teams win 14 points each.

This, however, has only happened twice since the Ryder Cup was first staged in 1927 – which came in 1969 and 1989.

That said, if there is a Ryder Cup tie, the team that are the current holders retains the cup.

So, if this were to happen in 2023, the USA would hold onto the trophy having won the most recent Ryder Cup in 2021.

Day One (Friday, 29 September 2023)

Morning: Foursomes (4pts on offer)

Afternoon: Four-ball (4pts on offer)

Day Two (Saturday, 30 September 2023)

Morning: Foursomes (4pts on offer)

Afternoon: Four-ball (4pts on offer)

Day Three (Saturday, 1 October 2023)

Morning: Singles (12 points on offer)

TOTAL Ryder Cup Points On Offer = 28

14 1/2 Points Is The Ryder Cup Magic Score To Win

Therefore, with 28 Ryder Cup points on offer, this means as soon as either the USA or Europe hit the ‘magic’ 14 1/2 points mark they will be crowned the winners with not enough points left for the other side to win in order to overtake them.

The 2021 Ryder Cup Winning Score Was USA 19-9

In 2021, the most recent Ryder Cup, which was staged at Whistling Straits in the US, we saw the Steve Striker captained USA team win with a score of 19-9.

This win was their second since 2016 and their 27th Ryder Cup in total, with Europe (Great Britain) trailing them with 14 victories and two draws.

Europe have, however, won 7 of the last 10 Ryder Cup and ALL of the last six played on their home soil.

Last Year Was Also The Biggest Ryder Cup Winning Margin Since 1979

Since the Ryder Cup format changed in 1979, to make it 28 points up for grabs – the 2021 success by the USA team (19-9) was the largest winning margin.

There was a full 10 points between USA and Europe at the Whistling Straits Golf Course that year – the biggest difference since Europe won 18 1/2 – 9 1/2, in both 2004 and 2006.

Prior to that, and when the Ryder Cup had more points to offer, there was a USA win of 23-9 in 1963, while another big-winning margin came in 1947 when the US recorded an 11-1 success at the Portland Golf Club.

