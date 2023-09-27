Golf

Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score That Has A HUGE 33% Strike-Rate

Andy Newton
You can also bet on the Ryder Cup winning correct score at this week’s huge golfing team event in Italy and having looked back since 1979 – the last 21 Ryder Cups – there is one BIG standout final winning score that seems to keep popping up.

Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Has Been The Most Popular

We’ve been back over the last 21 Ryder Cup, which took us to the year 1979, and over that period there was one winning correct score that trumped the others – BIG TIME.

Step forward ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′.

Yes, this Ryder Cup winning score has been a thorn in the side of the best US golf sportsbooks over the last 44 years – paying out at a stonking 33% strike-rate.

From the 21 Ryder Cups played between 1979 and 2021, the ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ winning correct score has been on show a massive 7 TIMES.

We’ve seen Europe win by ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ on four occasions, with the USA team winning the other three.

While we actually saw the winning ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ score land three times on the bounce – between 1995 and 1999.

You can see the full list of winners and the years that this ‘magic’ Ryder Cup correct score came good below.

Bet On The ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Correct Score With BetOnline

Okay, so the popular ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Ryder Cup correct score could end up being a win for the USA, or a victory to Europe.

Therefore, the shrewd golf betting fans out there might want to cover both outcomes with top US sportsbook BetOnline.

  • Europe ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ @ +1300
  • USA ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ @ +1500
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Ryder Cup Winning Correct Scores Since 1979

  • 2021 (US): USA (19-9)
  • 2018 (EUR): Europe (17 1/2 – 10 1/2)
  • 2016 (US): USA (17 – 11)
  • 2014 (EUR): Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)
  • 2012 (US): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 2010 (EUR): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 2008(US): USA (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)
  • 2006 (EUR): Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)
  • 2004 (US): Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)
  • 2002 (EUR): Europe (15 1/2 – 12 1/2)
  • 1999 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 1997 (EUR): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 1995 (US): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 1993 (EUR): USA (15-13)
  • 1991 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 1989 (EUR): Tied (14 – 14, Europe Retained)
  • 1987 (US): Europe (15-13)
  • 1985 (EUR): Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)
  • 1983 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)
  • 1981 (EUR): USA (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)
  • 1979 (US): USA (17-11)

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM BST
  • 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA 4/6 | Europe 11/10

See the latest Ryder Cup news and golf picks here.

Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Arrow to top