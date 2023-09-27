You can also bet on the Ryder Cup winning correct score at this week’s huge golfing team event in Italy and having looked back since 1979 – the last 21 Ryder Cups – there is one BIG standout final winning score that seems to keep popping up.



Ryder Cup Winning Correct Score ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Has Been The Most Popular



We’ve been back over the last 21 Ryder Cup, which took us to the year 1979, and over that period there was one winning correct score that trumped the others – BIG TIME.

Step forward ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′.

Yes, this Ryder Cup winning score has been a thorn in the side of the best US golf sportsbooks over the last 44 years – paying out at a stonking 33% strike-rate.

From the 21 Ryder Cups played between 1979 and 2021, the ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ winning correct score has been on show a massive 7 TIMES.

We’ve seen Europe win by ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ on four occasions, with the USA team winning the other three.

While we actually saw the winning ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ score land three times on the bounce – between 1995 and 1999.

You can see the full list of winners and the years that this ‘magic’ Ryder Cup correct score came good below.

Bet On The ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Correct Score With BetOnline

Okay, so the popular ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ Ryder Cup correct score could end up being a win for the USA, or a victory to Europe.

Therefore, the shrewd golf betting fans out there might want to cover both outcomes with top US sportsbook BetOnline.

Europe ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ @ +1300

USA ’14 1/2 – 13 1/2′ @ +1500

Ryder Cup Winning Correct Scores Since 1979

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023

Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM BST

Approx. 6:35AM BST 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf

UK: Sky Sports Golf 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA 4/6 | Europe 11/10

See the latest Ryder Cup news and golf picks here.

Full Ryder Cup Past Winners & Correct Scores



See below ALL the Ryder Cup winners with the final correct scores in brackets.

2021 (US): USA (19-9)

2018 (EUR): Europe (17 1/2 – 10 1/2)

2016 (US): USA (17 – 11)

2014 (EUR): Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

2012 (US): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

2010 (EUR): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

2008(US): USA (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

2006 (EUR): Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

2004 (US): Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

2002 (EUR): Europe (15 1/2 – 12 1/2)

1999 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1997 (EUR): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1995 (US): Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1993 (EUR): USA (15-13)

1991 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1989 (EUR): Tied (14 – 14, Europe Retained)

1987 (US): Europe (15-13)

1985 (EUR): Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

1983 (US): USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1981 (EUR): USA (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

1979 (US): USA (17-11)

1977 (EUR): USA (12 1/2 – 7 1/2)

1975 (US): USA (21 – 11)

1973 (EUR): USA (19 – 13)

1971 (US): USA (18 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1969 (EUR): Tied (16 – 16), USA Retained)

1967 (US): USA (23 1/2 – 8 1/2)

1965 (EUR): USA (19 1/2 – 12 1/2)

1963 (US): USA (23 – 9)

1961 (EUR): USA (14 1/2 – 9 1/2)

1959 (US): USA (8 1/2 – 3 1/2)

1957 (EUR): Great Britain (7 1/2 – 4 1/2)

1955 (US): USA (8 – 4)

1953 (EUR): USA (6 1/2 – 5 1/2)

1951 (US): USA (9 1/2 – 2 1/2)

1949 (EUR): USA (7 -5)

1947 (US): USA (11-1)

1937 (EUR): USA (8 -4)

1935 (US): USA (9 -3)

1933 (EUR): Great Britain (6 1/2 – 5 1/2)

1931 (US): USA (9 – 3)

1929 (EUR): Great Britain (7 – 5)

1927 (US): USA (9 1/2 – 2 1/2)

