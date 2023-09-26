It’s the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup this week, with the action teeing-off in Italy on Friday. We look back at the past winners and answer the question – just how many Ryder Cups have been tied?

How Many Ryder Cups Have Been Tied?

The first ever Ryder Cup was staged back in 1927 at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts and it was USA team captain Walter Hagen that led his side to a famous first ever golfing victory.

Great Britain (as they were known back then) got their revenge two years later in 1929 and the two sides traded equal blows again over the next two Ryder Cups to make it 2-2 from the opening four.

However, a USA dominate surge kicked in from 1935 to 1983 – seeing them win a staggering 20 of the 21 events, with the only break in play coming in 1957 with a Great Britain success.

During that run the Ryder Cup also witnessed its first ever tie, which took place in 1969.

The sides recorded 16 points each that year in a slightly different format to today, when played at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England. But with the US having won the previous event in 1967, this draw still saw them retain the Ryder Cup.

The next (and only other) Ryder Cup stalemate happened in 1989 – again in England, when the teams drew 14-14 at the Belfry. The ‘retained’ rule kicked in again, but this time it was Europe who held onto the cup having won the competition in 1987.

These two Ryder Cup draws remain the only two from the 43 events played – meaning we’ve seen a 95% strike of either the USA or Europe winning.

2023 Ryder Cup Info



⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023

Friday 29th September – Sunday 1st October 2023 🕛 Time: Approx. 6:35AM (local time)

Approx. 6:35AM (local time) 📺 TV Channel: UK: Sky Sports Golf

UK: Sky Sports Golf 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA -135 | Europe +115

What Happens If The Ryder Cup Is a Tie?

The Ryder Cup rules state that in the event of a tie, draw or overall halved match (whatever you want to call it) it’s the current holders that retain the trophy.

With the USA having won the last Ryder Cup in 2021 at Whistling Straits, then should we see a third tie this week it would mean Zach Johnson’s America team will be taking the cup back across the Atlantic.

USA Lead The Series With 27 Ryder Cup Victories

From the 43 Ryder Cups played, it’s the USA that lead the way with 27 wins, to Europe/Great Britain’s 14 successes – plus the, already mentioned, two ties.

The bulk of these US wins came between 1935 and 1983, but in more recent times it’s the European side that’s had the better run – winning 70% of the last 10.

Europe have also won the last 6 Ryder Cups played on their home soil, with the last time the USA won on the road being 30 years ago in 1993 at the Belfry.

The best US golf betting sites make the USA their favorites @ -135, with Europe @ +155

Europe Last Lost The Ryder Cup On Home Soil In 1993

USA might be the Ryder Cup holders, but golfing fans will know that away from America they’ve not had the same luck.

It’s Europe that have dominated in front of their home fans – winning the last 6 Ryder Cups on European soil, including the most recent in 2018, when played in France.

European Ryder Cups (since 1997)

2021 (France): Europe win (17 1/2 – 10 1/2)

2014 (Scotland): Europe win (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

2010 (Wales): Europe win (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

2006 (Ireland): Europe win (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

2002 (England): Europe win (15 1/2 – 12 1/2)

1997 (Spain): Europe win (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

Ryder Cup Wins (Overall By Team)

USA: 27

Europe: 11

Great Britain: 3

Ties: 2

Ryder Cup Past Winners

Past Ryder Cup winners since the first event in 1927 – final scores in brackets.

2021: USA (19-9)

2018: Europe (17 1/2 – 10 1/2)

2016: USA (17 – 11)

2014: Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

2012: Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

2010: Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

2008: USA (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

2006: Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

2004: Europe (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

2002: Europe (15 1/2 – 12 1/2)

1999: USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1997: Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1995: Europe (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1993: USA (15-13)

1991: USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1989: Tied (14 – 14, Europe Retained)

1987: Europe (15-13)

1985: Europe (16 1/2 – 11 1/2)

1983: USA (14 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1981: USA (18 1/2 – 9 1/2)

1979: USA (17-11)

1977: USA (12 1/2 – 7 1/2)

1975: USA (21 – 11)

1973: USA (19 – 13)

1971: USA (18 1/2 – 13 1/2)

1969: Tied (16 – 16), USA Retained)

1967: USA (23 1/2 – 8 1/2)

1965: USA (19 1/2 – 12 1/2)

1963: USA (23 – 9)

1961: USA (14 1/2 – 9 1/2)

1959: USA (8 1/2 – 3 1/2)

1957: Great Britain (7 1/2 – 4 1/2)

1955: USA (8 – 4)

1953: USA (6 1/2 – 5 1/2)

1951: USA (9 1/2 – 2 1/2)

1949: USA (7 -5)

1947: USA (11-1)

1937: USA (8 -4)

1935: USA (9 -3)

1933: Great Britain (6 1/2 – 5 1/2)

1931: USA (9 – 3)

1929: Great Britain (7 – 5)

1927: USA (9 1/2 – 2 1/2)

