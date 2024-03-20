NFL

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
This offseason, the Raiders released two of the three QBs on their roster in 2023. One of them was Jimmy Garoppolo. His time in Las Vegas lasted just one season. At 32, the veteran QB still has gas left in the tank and is not ready to call it a career just yet. Recently, Garoppolo was signed by the Los Angeles Rams. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network announced today that he is getting a one-year deal with a base salary of $4.5 million. He noted that Garoppolo can reach a maximum value of $12 million with incentives. Additionally, Garoppolo will start the season with a two-game suspension. Reportedly, he violated the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Garoppolo will be the backup to Matthew Stafford in 2024.

Jimmy Garoppolo will play for the Rams and backup Matthew Stafford in 2024


In 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo played in seven of Las Vegas’ 17 games and made six starts. He began the year as their starting QB. However, the team eventually moved on to rookie Aidan O’Connell as their starter. The 32-year-old threw for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions in seven games. Las Vegas released Garoppolo this offseason and he claimed to have several teams reach out to him. Sean McVay of the Rams reportedly “sealed the deal” for him to want to play for the Rams.

Garoppolo noted that McVay had a vision for his role with the Rams. It swayed him to sign with Los Angeles. Now, Garoppolo will start the 2024 season suspended and then likely as the backup to Matthew Stafford. The veteran QB is under contract for another three seasons including next year. After winning a Super Bowl with the Rams, they are not going to move on from Stafford to play Jimmy Garoppolo. That would only happen if Stafford was out with an injury.


Last season, Matthew Stafford started 15 of the Rams’ 17 games. Brett Rypien and Carson Wentz each got to start a game for Los Angeles last season. Both of those players are not with the team for 2024. Jimmy Garoppolo is the backup next season, minus the first two games of the season.  If Stafford were to ever go down, Los Angeles wanted to have a capable backup QB. That’s what they hope to get from Garoppolo. He was 3-3 in his six starts for the Raiders in 2023. The Rams will be the fourth franchise he’ll play for heading into his 11th professional season.

