At 11-6 in 2023, the Bills were first in the AFC East. Buffalo earned a home playoff game and had the Steelers in the wildcard round. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-17 win but their toughest opponent was up next. Unfortunately, Buffalo lost 27-24 to Kansas City. Once again their postseason was ended by the hands of Patrick Mahomes.

Buffalo cut several players this offseason to open up cap space for 2024. More than a few were veterans on the roster. Including former first-round pick Tre’Davious White. The 29-year-old All-Pro CB was released by the Bills after seven seasons. White was set to enter the second season of a four-year, $69 million contract. Per sources, White is reportedly going to meet with the Rams and Raiders this week about joining their respective teams in 2024.

Where will Tre’Davious White play next season?

Former #Bills All-Pro and Pro Bowl CB Tre’Davious White has visits scheduled with the #Rams and #Raiders this week, with a few more teams showing interest as well, sources say. White, cut by Buffalo earlier this month, is working his way back from a torn Achilles. pic.twitter.com/25GeAfRlxv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2024



In the 2017 NFL Draft, Tre’Davious White was selected 27th overall by the Bills out of LSU. White was a day-one starter for Buffalo and was a big-time playmaker. His best season came in 2019 with a league-leading six interceptions along with 17 pass deflections and two forced fumbles. That dominant campaign earned White first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. Sadly, that was the healthiest White has been and injuries have derailed his playing time.

During the 2020 season, White played in 14 of Buffalo’s 16 games. He missed two contests due to a knee injury. To make matters worse, White suffered a torn ACL in 2021. That limited him to 11 games in ’21 and just six in 2022. Additionally, the 29-year-old played just four games in 2023 due to a torn Achilles. Injuries have limited White to 21 games over the last three seasons for the Bills. You can’t blame the team for having to cut White this offseason. After seven seasons with Buffalo, White is searching for a new team to call home.

Bills CB Tre’Davious White

Saints WR Michael Thomas… — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2024



Next season, Tre’Davious White will do everything he can to not suffer another long-term injury. White played just four games for the Bills in 2023. He hasn’t played a full season since 2018, his second year in the NFL. Now that the Bills have released him, the former All-Pro is in search of a new team. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported White is set to meet with the Rams and Raiders this week. Even with his injury history, the Pro Bowl CB still has a market around the league. Garafolo noted a few other teams have interest in White this offseason as well.