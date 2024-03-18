NFL

Free agent CB Tre’Davious White is set to visit with the Rams and Raiders this week

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
TreDavious White Bills pic
TreDavious White Bills pic

At 11-6 in 2023, the Bills were first in the AFC East. Buffalo earned a home playoff game and had the Steelers in the wildcard round. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-17 win but their toughest opponent was up next. Unfortunately, Buffalo lost 27-24 to Kansas City. Once again their postseason was ended by the hands of Patrick Mahomes. 

Buffalo cut several players this offseason to open up cap space for 2024. More than a few were veterans on the roster. Including former first-round pick Tre’Davious White. The 29-year-old All-Pro CB was released by the Bills after seven seasons. White was set to enter the second season of a four-year, $69 million contract. Per sources, White is reportedly going to meet with the Rams and Raiders this week about joining their respective teams in 2024.

Where will Tre’Davious White play next season?


In the 2017 NFL Draft, Tre’Davious White was selected 27th overall by the Bills out of LSU. White was a day-one starter for Buffalo and was a big-time playmaker. His best season came in 2019 with a league-leading six interceptions along with 17 pass deflections and two forced fumbles. That dominant campaign earned White first-team All-Pro honors in 2019. Sadly, that was the healthiest White has been and injuries have derailed his playing time.

During the 2020 season, White played in 14 of Buffalo’s 16 games. He missed two contests due to a knee injury. To make matters worse, White suffered a torn ACL in 2021. That limited him to 11 games in ’21 and just six in 2022. Additionally, the 29-year-old played just four games in 2023 due to a torn Achilles. Injuries have limited White to 21 games over the last three seasons for the Bills. You can’t blame the team for having to cut White this offseason. After seven seasons with Buffalo, White is searching for a new team to call home.


Next season, Tre’Davious White will do everything he can to not suffer another long-term injury. White played just four games for the Bills in 2023. He hasn’t played a full season since 2018, his second year in the NFL. Now that the Bills have released him, the former All-Pro is in search of a new team. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported White is set to meet with the Rams and Raiders this week. Even with his injury history, the Pro Bowl CB still has a market around the league. Garafolo noted a few other teams have interest in White this offseason as well.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
6da7d2dcac298e24736de3f389564f09
NFL

LATEST The Steelers Will Pay Their Quarterbacks Just $4.4 Million Combined In 2024

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 17 2024
Sam Howell Commanders pic
NFL
Sam Howell has been traded to the Seahawks and will be Geno Smith’s backup in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024

In 2023, Geno Smith was the starting QB for the Seahawks. Seattle used Drew Lock as their backup. He was acquired from Dever when they traded away Russell Wilson. After…

Marquise Brown Cardinals pic
NFL
What can Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown bring to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 15 2024

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Kansas City is in the middle of a dynasty and they’re not easy to stop. Credit is due…

C.j. Mosley Jets pic
NFL
Jets’ C.J. Mosley has agreed to a new two-year deal for $17.25 million
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Von Bell Bengals pic
NFL
The Bengals are bringing back safety Von Bell on a one-year deal after his release from Carolina
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Lions pic
NFL
Detroit has extended the contracts for head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Kirk Cousins Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s new QB Kirk Cousins hopes he he’ll be able to ‘retire a Falcon’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2024
Arrow to top