NFL

How do the Bengals manage Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury with a majority of the season left to play?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joe Burrow cal injury pic
Joe Burrow cal injury pic

Over the last two seasons, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked extremely slow out of the gate. Cincinnati was held to just a field goal in Week 1 and Burrow had one of his worst NFL games. He finished with a career-low 82 passing yards, and the Browns outclassed the Bengals in Week 1. 

Heading into Week 2 vs. the Ravens, Cincinnati hoped the team would have a little more fight. They did show some signs of life, but Joe Burrow still doesn’t look 100 percent dialed in. On top of the Bengals’ 27-24 on the road in Week 2, it was reported that Burrow aggravated a lingering calf injury from the preseason. Not what the team needs after a 0-2 start to the 2023 season.

The next few days will determine just how bad Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury is


Speaking to the media after the game, Joe Burrow was unsure how severe his calf injury would be moving forward. He told reporters that the team is going to take the next few days to see how he’s feeling. Burrow said his calf was “pretty sore” after the team’s loss to the Ravens. The calf injury occurred on the Bengals’ final possession of the game.

To begin the preseason, Joe Burrow missed nearly six weeks with a calf injury. The 26-year-old did not return to practice until the final days of August. Through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, it’s clear that Burrow’s timing and connection with his receivers is not where it needs to be. On top of that, his calf injury is going to linger and it’s not one that’s magically going to disappear. Only time can help that and the Bengals can’t afford to not have him play.


In the clip above, you can see Burrow was not touched in the play when he reinjured his calf. Sadly, this is a soft tissue injury that needs time to heal. According to medical professionals online, his calf injury has the risk of becoming an Achilles injury. Only two weeks into the season, the Bengals are going to need to play it safe with their franchise QB.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ Daniel Jones was dominant in the second half to help New York pull of a 21-point comeback in Week 2

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  43min
Joe Burrow cal injury pic
NFL
How do the Bengals manage Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury with a majority of the season left to play?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Over the last two seasons, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked extremely slow out of the gate. Cincinnati was held to just a field goal in Week 1 and…

1191356829.jpg.0
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an opportunity to bounce back at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as…

1672487683 e1694378830580
NFL
Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL
NFL Betting Offers & Free Bets For Monday Night Football (Saints vs Panthers & Browns vs Steelers)
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h
Saints Michael Thomas pic
NFL
Saints vs Panthers Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Monday
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
NFL
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting: Claim $8,750 In Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  5h
Arrow to top