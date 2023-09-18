Over the last two seasons, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked extremely slow out of the gate. Cincinnati was held to just a field goal in Week 1 and Burrow had one of his worst NFL games. He finished with a career-low 82 passing yards, and the Browns outclassed the Bengals in Week 1.

Heading into Week 2 vs. the Ravens, Cincinnati hoped the team would have a little more fight. They did show some signs of life, but Joe Burrow still doesn’t look 100 percent dialed in. On top of the Bengals’ 27-24 on the road in Week 2, it was reported that Burrow aggravated a lingering calf injury from the preseason. Not what the team needs after a 0-2 start to the 2023 season.

The next few days will determine just how bad Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury is

From @GMFB: #Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaked his calf again, but wants to give it “a couple more sleeps.” pic.twitter.com/LuDHSPl0Fp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023



Speaking to the media after the game, Joe Burrow was unsure how severe his calf injury would be moving forward. He told reporters that the team is going to take the next few days to see how he’s feeling. Burrow said his calf was “pretty sore” after the team’s loss to the Ravens. The calf injury occurred on the Bengals’ final possession of the game.

To begin the preseason, Joe Burrow missed nearly six weeks with a calf injury. The 26-year-old did not return to practice until the final days of August. Through two weeks of the 2023 NFL season, it’s clear that Burrow’s timing and connection with his receivers is not where it needs to be. On top of that, his calf injury is going to linger and it’s not one that’s magically going to disappear. Only time can help that and the Bengals can’t afford to not have him play.



In the clip above, you can see Burrow was not touched in the play when he reinjured his calf. Sadly, this is a soft tissue injury that needs time to heal. According to medical professionals online, his calf injury has the risk of becoming an Achilles injury. Only two weeks into the season, the Bengals are going to need to play it safe with their franchise QB.