NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres

Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals take on division rivals Baltimore Ravens led by Lamar Jackson in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bengals vs Ravens Picks 

  • Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (+100)
  • Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Bengals vs Ravens Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (+100 with BetOnline)

It was a disappointing Week 1 performance for the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, managing to score just three points against a resilient Browns defense and Joe Burrow’s offense looked stagnant throughout.

The uncharacteristic showing left many scratching their heads and it’s probably safe to assume that was a one-off, considering the Bengals employ one of the best quarterbacks in the league and one of the best wideouts in Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati have won each of their last two matchups against their division rivals and we’d happily take the spread pick at -3.5 in the hope that the hosts can bounce back to form.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bengals vs Ravens Pick 2: Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155 with BetOnline)

Burrow ranked tied for second last year in passing TDs, behind only Patrick Mahomes and it’s only right to assume that the 26-year-old will shake off last week’s loss in Cleveland and respond in impressive fashion like all great players do.

For what it’s worth, he’s also had a haircut – and some might underestimate what that can do for a man’s confidence.

After missing the majority of training camp with a calf injury, Week 1 was never going to be the smoothest ride – but he’s got an opportunity to put it right against Baltimore and pull off a huge victory.

Bengals vs Ravens Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: -170 | Baltimore Ravens: +150
  • Point Spread: Bengals (-3.5) -110 | Ravens (+3.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 46.5 –110 | Under 46.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21391489 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  11min
Colts vs Jaguars Picks
NFL
NFL Schedule: Three Key Games To Watch In Week 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and we have already seen the Eagles defeat the Vikings in an important early-season NFC battle. There will be some…

rsz r1223129 1296x518 5 2
NFL
Cleveland Browns Have A Chance For First 2-0 Start In 30 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  11h

There hasn’t been much to be excited about for Cleveland Browns fans over the past 30 years. Through all of the hardships, there have been just three playoff appearances in…

1672208976.0
NFL
Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins Misses Practice Again
Author image Owen Jones  •  16h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Washington – WA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  16h
John Metchie III Texans pic
NFL
Texans Injury Report: John Metchie III could make his NFL debut this Sunday vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  18h
rsz bflnftauodp2zvg6qcxh
NFL
New York Jets OC Expects Aaron Rodgers To Come Back Next Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h
Arrow to top