Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals take on division rivals Baltimore Ravens led by Lamar Jackson in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bengals vs Ravens Picks

Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (+100)

Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155)

Bengals vs Ravens Pick 1: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (+100 with BetOnline)

It was a disappointing Week 1 performance for the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, managing to score just three points against a resilient Browns defense and Joe Burrow’s offense looked stagnant throughout.

The uncharacteristic showing left many scratching their heads and it’s probably safe to assume that was a one-off, considering the Bengals employ one of the best quarterbacks in the league and one of the best wideouts in Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati have won each of their last two matchups against their division rivals and we’d happily take the spread pick at -3.5 in the hope that the hosts can bounce back to form.

Bengals vs Ravens Pick 2: Joe Burrow over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-155 with BetOnline)

Burrow ranked tied for second last year in passing TDs, behind only Patrick Mahomes and it’s only right to assume that the 26-year-old will shake off last week’s loss in Cleveland and respond in impressive fashion like all great players do.

For what it’s worth, he’s also had a haircut – and some might underestimate what that can do for a man’s confidence.

After missing the majority of training camp with a calf injury, Week 1 was never going to be the smoothest ride – but he’s got an opportunity to put it right against Baltimore and pull off a huge victory.

Bengals vs Ravens Odds and Line

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals: -170 | Baltimore Ravens: +150

Cincinnati Bengals: -170 | Baltimore Ravens: +150 Point Spread: Bengals (-3.5) -110 | Ravens (+3.5) -110

Bengals (-3.5) -110 | Ravens (+3.5) -110 Total Points: Over 46.5 –110 | Under 46.5 -110

