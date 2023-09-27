Soccer

“If you can keep him…” – Houston Dynamo Defender Outlines Weakness In Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi’s Game

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami

Houston Dynamo defender Erik Sviatchenko has hailed Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi but believes there is a way for his team to stop the Argentine legend in Wednesday’s (September 27) U.S. Open Cup final. According to the Dynamo star, Messi’s impact can be decreased if he is forced to drop into midfield to collect the ball.

Messi’s Inter Miami and Sviatchenko’s Houston Dynamo will square off in the final of the U.S. Open Cup at the DRV PNK Stadium. A win in Florida will see Miami lift their second silverware of the season, having won their first-ever trophy, the Leagues Cup, in August.

Sviatchenko Explains Difficult Plan To Stop Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is not guaranteed to feature in the contest, but Sviatchenko has a plan to stop him if he does turn up for the hosts. When asked whether Messi had any weaknesses, the 31-year-old said (via GOAL):

If you can keep him away from goal for as long as the game goes on, because Messi sometimes in the role he has now, he also drifts away from goal to get the ball.”

The Ukranian then conceded that it is near-impossible to keep the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star away from goal for the entire 90 minutes.

He added:

But of course, it won’t be possible for 90 minutes. He will pop up, he will pop up in spaces where he’ll get himself in dangerous spots, either to assist or to have a hit on goal.

It’s very difficult to see where the weaknesses are. You can lose the game, within a second. He can take advantage of the slightest kind of mistake or the slightest unawareness in the team.

What Is The Latest On Lionel Messi’s Injury?

Messi has not trained with Inter Miami since picking up a leg injury in the 4-0 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday (September 20). Despite the obvious red flag, coach Gerardo Martino has refrained from ruling the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner from the contest.

Speaking at a press conference he said (via Hindustan Times):

We will decide tomorrow based on how he’s feeling.

Messi has been Miami’s best player despite joining them just a couple of months prior. The Miami skipper has featured in 12 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Lionel Messi Looking Pensive For Inter Miami
Soccer

LATEST “If you can keep him…” – Houston Dynamo Defender Outlines Weakness In Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi’s Game

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  50min
Ivan Toney Is Being Targeted By Arsenal
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Could Place 3 Players On The Market To Sign Brentford Ace Ivan Toney
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have been heavily touted to make a move for Brentford attacker Ivan Toney in the January transfer window. To fund the move, the Gunners could place…

Victor Osimhen Could Take Legal Action Against Napoli
Soccer
Why Is Victor Osimhen Threatening Legal Action Against Napoli?
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

One of the most sought-after strikers in soccer at the moment, Victor Osimhen, has sensationally fallen out with his current employers Napoli, just a few months after he helped them…

Apple CEO and Real Madrid President
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Keen To Enter Sponsorship Agreement With Apple
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
5 Top Players Who Have Suffered Long-Term Injuries This Season: Two Real Madrid Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
EA Sports FC 24 Mbappe Vinicius
Soccer
7 Fastest Players In EA Sports FC 24: Kylian Mbappe & Vinicius Junior Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  6h
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Barca’s Long-Time Target Would Prefer Real Madrid Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 26 2023
Arrow to top