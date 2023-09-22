Soccer

“I don’t know what I’ll do” – Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Discusses Post-Retirement Plans

Sushan Chakraborty
Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has said that he does not want to think about life after retirement but hinted he could stay in touch with soccer by taking up the role of a teacher or a sporting director.

Although it is difficult to fathom, 36-year-old Messi is nearing the end of his professional career. The Barcelona icon joined Miami as a free agent in July, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club. Fans wish to see him feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but Messi, who will be 39 by the time the tournament commences, is yet to confirm.

Lionel Messi Admits He Does Not Like To Think About Retirement

In an interview with Olga en vivo, Messi was asked what he intended to do after he calls time on his trophy-laden career as a soccer player. The Argentina superstar admitted that he did not have a set post-retirement plan.

He said (via Spanish outlet Diario Sport):

I haven’t thought about it and I don’t want to think about it either. I want to continue enjoying what I do. I took an important step leaving Europe behind. I don’t want to think about the next step, but about enjoying what I like most, which is playing. It’s a job that I love, it’s lucky. I have responsibilities.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star then hinted that he could work as a coach or a sporting director after hanging up his boots.

Messi added:

I don’t know what I’ll do, I like everything related to football, I like being with kids, teaching, also being a sports director, but I don’t know where I’m going to go.

Messi Has Been On Fire For Inter Miami

Although he is very much on the wrong side of 30, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentina skipper has taken the United States by storm, popping up with match-winning performances more often than not. Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has played 12 matches for them in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has already helped them to Leagues Cup glory and to the final of the U.S. Open Cup. Now, he is eager to beat the odds and fire them to the MLS Cup playoffs.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
