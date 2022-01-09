SportsLens horse racing tipsters have another NAP of the Day this Sunday, 9 January in Burn The Evidence. She runs in the concluding bumper at Ayr (3:30) today. Gordon Elliott’s mare looks the best value Bet of the Day at a sweet 6/4 price.

A five-year-old daughter of Geordieland, Burn The Evidence has a race fitness edge on all bar one of her four rivals. Elliott does well with his Scottish raiders at this particular venue too. Burn The Evidence rates the NAP of the Day for 9 January because she has posted improved efforts in this sphere at the back end of last year. For more reasons to back her, read the case in full below as made by our experts…

Why will NAP of the Day Burn The Evidence win?

Three horses opposing Burn The Evidence here today make their racecourse debuts. She has two good runs in defeat under her belt in the Emerald Isle. The form of her fine third to The Nice Guy on reappearance at Fairyhouse in November has worked out well. That is because the winner went in again during the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The runner-up Santonito was unlucky when filling the same spot and beaten by a nose in an extended bumper over 2m 4f at that meeting. Burn The Evidence has since built on that by going one place better at Thurles last month. Only Dorans Weir, a subsequent runner-up to The Nice Guy at Leopardstown, proved too good for her on that occasion.

This is strong form from across the Irish Sea that Burn The Evidence brings to the table. Her handler Elliott boasts a 21 per cent strike rate with his runners at Ayr over the last five seasons too. This is the first horse since he resumed training at Cullentra House over the summer to come over to Scotland and run at the track.

With race fitness on her side and Sean Bowen in the saddle, Burn The Evidence looks the value bet on horse racing betting sites in this contest. A £25 punt on her returns £62.50 at her current odds. Should Burn The Evidence fail to build on her progress at home on her first UK outing, then QuinnBet refund half losing stakes as a free bet of up £25 if punters place three qualifying bets.

