The horse racing NAP of the Day for Tuesday, 7 December with SportsLens experts is Get A Tonic. She runs in the opening 2m 4f novice hurdle at Uttoxeter (12:00). Dan Skelton’s mare appeals to follow-up under a penalty at odds of 6/5 as the best Bet of the Day.

A five-year-old daughter of Getaway, Get A Tonic comes from the Irish Point field with that form franked by the third winning at Ayr and sixth scoring between the flags. Since switching to the Skelton stable, which targets Uttoxeter with plenty of runners, she has made progress. Now over a more suitable trip, Get A Tonic rates the NAP of the Day for our tipsters. Read more reasons to back her and why she’s the top value Bet of the Day for 7 December below:

Why will NAP of the Day Get A Tonic win?

After finishing a fine third on Rules debut in a Warwick bumper in February, Get A Tonic found 2m at this track too sharp for her. It was a similar story on her hurdles bow on reappearance, yet this longer distance is much more like it. Progeny of Getaway appreciate greater tests of stamina.

The form of Get A Tonic’s hurdles course second has been advertised by the fourth home Tweed Skirt, who upset Olly Murphy’s highly-regarded Go Dante at Ascot last time out. She came out and went one better herself when last in action at Leicester with Skelton stepping her up in trip. Get A Tonic again bested dual bumper winner Credo, who was behind her at Uttoxeter, confirming her superiority over that rival.

She only needed shaking up on the run-in for a 7 1/2 lengths victory over fellow Irish Point winner Eureka Creek. Despite some reverses at the weekend, the Skelton stable remains in fine form on a 24 per cent strike rate during the last 14 days. The yard also boasts a fine 28 per cent record with its runners at Uttoxeter over the last five seasons.

Get A Tonic has also received plenty of overnight support on horse racing betting sites from punters. The market is with her despite the mares’ allowance being offset by a penalty for her Leicester win. A £25 wager on Get A Tonic returns £55 at her current odds if she wins. Should she fail to follow-up, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

