The horse racing NAP of the Day for Tuesday, 25 January with SportsLens experts is Ballycoose. He runs in the extended 2m rated novice hurdle at Down Royal (2:10). Stuart Crawford’s horse looks a great value Bet of the Day at odds of 3/1, especially as the trainer is local to this track.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, Ballycoose is a course winner who has since scored over hurdles at Ayr. The five-year-old Mahler gelding remains open to any amount of further progress after just two career starts. Ballycoose thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 25 January. Read on as SportsLens tipsters make the case in full for backing their latest Bet of the Day.

Why will NAP of the Day Ballycoose win?

It has paid to follow Crawford runners on horse racing betting sites at Down Royal this term. His 14 per cent strike rate at this venue yields £7.94 profit off a £1 level stake. In Ballycoose, connections have a horse who beat owner-stable companion Champ De Gane on debut here in May.

He then belied a racecourse absence of 232 days to follow-up on his hurdles bow at Ayr. Ballycoose only needed pushing out by James Bowen for a cosy 1 1/4 lengths success over the 11/8 favourite and now 114-rated Parisencore. The front two pulled clear of the remainder, so that gives the form a solid look.

Parisencore previously chased home Since Day One at Newcastle, who has scored there twice again since and earned an official rating of 125. On collateral form, then, Ballycoose could be useful. He now gets the services of JJ Slevin in the saddle for the first time with the jockey on a 20 per cent strike rate with his mounts over the last 14 days.

