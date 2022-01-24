SportsLens tipsters return with another horse racing NAP of the Day for Monday, 24 January. Today’s selection is Fernando Rah in the 5f handicap on the All-Weather at Southwell (2:00). Clive Cox’s progressive sprinter appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

A four-year-old Lethal force gelding, Fernando Rah has been consistent over the minimum trip. He is also the previous course and distance winner in the line-up. Cox does well with his sprinters and this one has clearly been getting better. Fernando Rah thus rates the NAP of the Day now back at the scene of his most recent win. Discover more reasons to back our experts’ latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will NAP of the Day Fernando Rah win?

Following wins at Wolverhampton and Bath last summer, Fernando Rah was held half-a-length conceding 3lb to Autumn Flight at Windsor. He then shaped like a non-stayer over 6f switching back to the All-Weather at Newcastle. Fernando Rah has since proved that to be wrong by twice placing over that longer trip.

In the first of those at Kempton, he kept on into a close third behind Henry Candy’s Run To Freedom. The winner now has a 99 rating, so that reads well in relation tot his. Fernando Rah then scored here over course and distance in December after a 55-day break when horse racing betting sites returned him their 4/1 favourite.

He won easing down, so was value for plenty more than the three-length winning margin. The third, fourth, sixth and tenth have all won since, so the form has worked out very well indeed. Fernando Rah then split rivals with ratings of 108 and 105 off level weights and a mark of 97 in a conditions contest at Kempton last time out.

The assessor has taken a real chance in handicapping terms by leaving him on that. With John Fahy again in the saddle, this looks another good chance for Fernando Rah to win. A £25 punt on him at his current price returns £56.25. If Fernando Rah doesn’t resume winning ways here, then QuinnBet refunds 50% of losing stakes up to £25 as a free bet when punters place three or more qualifying wagers.

