On Sunday, 23 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing experts is Kimberlite Candy. He drops into hunter chase company for the first time in the final race at Warwick today (4:00). This JP McManus owned horse looks a great value Bet of the Day at tasty 2/1 odds.

Trained by Tom Lacey, Kimberlite Candy is the only previous course winner in the five-runner line-up. He tops official ratings on a mark of 147 and has a major ease in grade after running in Grade 3 handicaps. The 10-year-old Flemensfirth gelding rates the NAP of the Day for 23 January. Read on for more reasons to back our tipsters’ best Bet of the Day.

Why will NAP of the Day Kimberlite Candy win?

Lacey does really well with his Warwick runners, boasting a 21 per cent strike rate at this venue. If punters had backed them all blind on horse racing betting sites down the years, then they would be a well in front. Off a £1 level stake, the stats show Lacey at Warwick yields £18.63 profit. Kimberlite Candy has a major ease in class here too.

A ready winner of the 3m 5f Grade 3 Classic Chase here two years ago, he has since finished second in the Becher over Grand National fences at Aintree again. He ran in that 3m 2f contest for the third time on reappearance and wasn’t disgraced in seventh, conceding weight to every horse home in front of him.

Kimberlite Candy didn’t fire in the Welsh Grand National last time out with first-time blinkers not working. Richie McLernon clearly realised his mount hadn’t taken to the new headgear and pulled him up after jumping 12 fences. This class 5 hunter chase is much easier and Kimberlite Candy has 4lb and upwards in hand on the field on adjusted ratings.

It is the easiest assignment on paper he has ever had. If running up to his handicap mark of 147, then Kimberlite Candy should take this hands down under amateur jockey Paddy Barlow. A £25 wager on him at his current price returns £75. If Kimberlite Candy doesn’t bounce back, then QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 if punters place three or more qualifying bets.

