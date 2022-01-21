The NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing tipsters on Saturday, 22 January, is Shakem Up’Arry. He runs in the opening 2m 4f Grade 2 Altcar Novices Chase at Haydock Park (12:50). Ben Pauling and Harry Redknapp’s horse looks a great value Bet of the Day at fantastic 4/1 odds.

This eight-year-old Flemensfirth gelding steps up in trip following an impressive eight-length victory at the course last time. Shakem Up’Arry is the only previous Haydock winner in the line-up, so that could count for a lot. He rates the NAP of the Day under an in-form jockey. Read more reasons to back our Bet of the Day as our experts make their case…

Why will NAP of the Day Shakem Up’Arry win?

Pauling has a 20 per cent strike rate with his rare Haydock runners. Following those has paid too. If punters had backed them all blind on horse racing betting sites, then they would have £5.70 profit off a £1 level stake. The fact that connections bring Shakem Up’Arry back to this Merseyside venue again looks significant, then.

He remained a novice hurdler last season but that was hardly his fault. Shakem Up’Arry ran into the mighty Shishkin, unbeaten since their encounter, at Newbury on his final start of the 2019/20 campaign. After scoring at Ffos Las on his reappearance, he later chased home Metier in the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

The winner has bounced back to form with success in a valuable handicap on the Winter Million card on Friday. Shakem Up’Arry was then far from disgraced when eighth in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. He also learned plenty from his chasing debut when unseating the rider with a facile eight-length success here last month. Kielan Woods, on a 40 per cent strike rate in the saddle at the time of writing, now takes the ride again.

Shakem Up'Arry was value for way more than the winning margin last time out, and one of his market rivals, Minella Drama, has questions to answer going left-handed.

