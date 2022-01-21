On Friday, 21 January, SportsLens tipsters’ horse racing NAP of the Day is Rainyday Woman. She runs in the opening 2m mares’ novice hurdle at Lingfield (12:50). Paul Nicholls’ charge looks a great value Bet of the Day at fabulous 15/8 odds here.

This in-form seven-year-old Kayf Tara mare completed a hat-trick when last in action, so sets a clear and obvious standard. Already twice a Listed winner in her career, Rainyday Woman top official ratings in the field off a mark of 126. She thus rates the NAP of the Day for 21 January. Read on as our experts put their case in full for this mare landing a four-timer.

Why will NAP of the Day Rainyday Woman win?

Nicholls has a fine record at Lingfield with his runners, boasting a 26 per cent strike rate on turf over jumps here. Had punters backed those from Ditcheat blind at this venue on horse racing betting sites over the years, they would be in front. The stats show £10.33 of profit to a £1 level stake going into today. That means Rainyday Woman is of obvious interest now dropped in grade from her Listed win.

She handled soft ground in bumpers, so the testing conditions and her stamina laden pedigree bode well for this. Although beaten on her hurdles bow, Rainyday Woman hasn’t put a foot wrong since. What she beat at Wincanton next time out is dubious but the fifth and sixth from her penultimate start have since landed handicaps at Exeter and Chepstow respectively. That advertises the form nicely.

Rainyday Woman then made all the running to capture the second Listed race of her career at Taunton in-between Christmas and New Year. She ran out a three-length winner over re-opposing rival Game On For Glory here. Although 3lb worse off at the weights, Rainyday Woman was well on top at the finish. The front two pulled well clear of the third, twice placed at that level, so again it looks solid.

With Rainyday Woman clearly thriving on her racing and Harry Cobden again aboard, she looks well worth a wager here. That’s why she is our Bet of the Day this Friday. A £25 punt on Rainyday Woman returns £71.88 at her current price. If she doesn’t go in again, then QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes up to £25 as a free bet when punters place three qualifying wagers.

