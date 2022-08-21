We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Sunday, 21 August, is Sea La Rosa. She runs in France at Deauville. Joining her as the next best (NB) bet is Adaay To Remember, another British raider but one heading to Ireland.

848 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

These four-year-old fillies contest horse racing events against their own sex today. Read on more for more details about why to back these two:

4:00 Deauville – SEA LA ROSA (NAP) @ SP with 888Sport

(NAP) @ SP with 888Sport 4:00 Naas – ADAAY TO REMEMBER (NB) @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Why will horse racing NAP of the day Sea La Rosa win?

William Haggas sends Glorious Goodwood winner Sea La Rosa over to France for the Group 2 Prix de Pomone over an extended 1m 4f (4:00). This four-year-old daughter of Sea The Stars carries a penalty for her Lillie Langry Stakes success but should be more than capable of of conceding weight all-round.

Sea La Rosa scored over 12 furlongs in Group company for the first time on reappearance in the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock. Despite being a massive 13lb worse off from their previous encounter, she confirmed Doncaster races form with Viola. She returned to the Merseyside venue for the Lancashire Oaks and found only Free Wind too good.

The winner is a clear form marker for Sea La Rosa with her main market rival on the best UK betting sites, Jannah Flower, here. Off level weights, she was just a couple of lengths behind Free Wind. Jannah Flower, meanwhile, was beaten about twice as far off the same terms by that one in last season’s Prix Minerve over this course and distance.

Today’s horse racing NAP may be tough to peg back on the frontend

There are plenty of types in this renewal of the Prix de Pomone who posted their best form and horse racing results over further. Sea La Rosa is among those, yet her front-running style means she may be hard to peg back here. Tom Marquand, who is four from six aboard her, comes over to France to take the ride once again.

Taking all that into account, Sea La Rosa just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 21 August. Punters who place a £10 bet on her qualify for £40 in bonuses – £30 in free bets and a further £10 in casino bonuses. There are more details on this sign up deal to follow after we take a look at the NB selection from our experts.

919 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Adaay To Remember may go one better in Ballyogan Stakes

Over in Ireland, meanwhile, the feature race is the 6f Group 3 Ballyogan Stakes (4:00) where in-form filly Adaay To Remember appeals most. Trained in the equine hub of Newmarket by Patrick Owens, this four-year-old filly ran a career best in her first start in pattern company last time out.

Adaay To Remember has seen the form of her fine third in the Hopeful Stakes at her local track 12 months ago advertised in spades recently. The winner, Summerghand, landed a Heritage Handicap at York races on Ebor day yesterday. Tabdeed, the runner-up, filled the same spot in this year’s Stewards’ Cup at Glorious Goodwood.

NB brings strong Newmarket form to the table on first start abroad

Mums Tipple, behind Adaay To Remember in fourth that day, scored in a Newmarket handicap last Saturday. The fifth home, Khaadem, has three victories since including the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes during the Glorious meeting. There is no way that leading horse racing betting sites can ignore such a strong piece of form.

A gallant runner-up in the Summer Stakes at York in this grade last time out, Adaay To Remember now meets re-opposing sixth Benefit off 4lb better terms with a couple of lengths in hand. If she can repeat that run on the Knavesmire in the Emerald Isle, then it gives her every chance. A £10 bet on Adaay To Remember at 3/1 with 888Sport returns £40 and she’s our NB bet to the horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday.

586 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

888Sport New Customer Offer – Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers out there that don’t have an account with this online bookie already.

Sign up to 888Sport, using promo code 30FB , and deposit £10+ with a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallet services to fund the account like MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill. This is because such payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once that is done, put on a qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) with a stake of at least £10. Both the horse racing NAP of the Day and NB bet have that covered. After the wager settles, punters receive 3x £10 free bets to their 888Sport account automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the £10 casino bonus also on offer.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on both or either of our top horse racing bets today. That’s all new customers have to do to get £30 in free bets with 888Sport and that £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer right now by following these six simple steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Make a deposit of £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically These free bets are valid for 7 days Claim the £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

872 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens: