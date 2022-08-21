Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes purely on the flat tracks this afternoon, with three meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four of today’s meetings from Sandown, Naas, Yarmouth and Brighton get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.45pm at Brighton, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 6.42pm at Sandown.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Sandown, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Sandown, Naas, Yarmouth and Brighton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – MISS ATTITUDE @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 3.42 Sandown

Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Sandown, where we have selected Miss Attitude for trainer Mick Channon to triumph in thus Class 4 Handicap over the five furlong distance.

This 2-year-old filly comes here fresh of the back of back-to-back wins at Newbury and around this course too. Miss Attitude won here at the beginning of August, before following that up with an impressive win last time out at Newbury by 2 1/2 lengths.

Faces a slight rise today in the weights but nothing too harsh and here at SportsLens we think Miss Attitude has what it takes to make it a hat-trick of wins this afternoon.

NEXT BEST – SINGLE @ 15/2 with Bet UK – 6.42 Sandown



Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from Sandown Racecourse in the final race of the card, where we have selected Single to win this Class 3 Handicap over the 1m6f trip with jockey George Bass in the saddle.

This 5-year-old are boasts some fine form of late, with a win and two runner-up finishes in her last four starts. That win came last time out at Newmarket in a Class 2 Handicap, where Single won by 2 1/2 lengths and looked supremely impressive. Single runs off the same today, but in Class 3 company, which should be a positive her.

This Mick Channon trained mare has hit some great form recently so will be hopeful of continuing that and making it back-to-back wins for the first time in her racing career.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Sandown, Naas, Yarmouth and Brighton on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

3.42 Miss Attitude (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.12 Glamorous Breeze @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.42 Eddie Temple @ 11/1 with Bet UK

5.12 Pledge Of Honour @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.42 Precisely @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.12 Ikhtiraaq @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.42 Single (NB) @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Naas Horse Racing Tips

2.30 Madly Truly @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Dower House @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Bird Of Play @ 4/5 with Bet UK

4.00 Ano Syra @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Born Invincible @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.00 Janoobi @ 18/5 with Bet UK

5.30 S’all Good Man @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

2.06 Lincoln Pride @ 8/13 with Bet UK

2.36 Liftoff @ 3/10 with Bet UK

3.06 Captain Kane @ 19/5 with Bet UK

3.36 Aletoile @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.06 Mistrix @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.36 Kraka @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.06 Available Angel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Tia Dalma @ 49/20 with Bet UK

2.15 Betweenthesticks @ Evs with Bet UK

2.45 Helvetique @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.20 At Liberty @ Evs with Bet UK

3.50 Split Elevens @ 22/5 with Bet UK

4.20 Girl Inthe Picture @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Jack D’Or @ 27/5 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change