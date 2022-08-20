Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Andy Newton’s Best Bets, Sun 21st Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips this SUNDAY to add to your betting slips, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Brighton, Yarmouth and Sandown.



Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip

Lucky 15 Tips and ITV Horse Racing Best Bets Today

SEAL OF SOLOMON @ 6/5 with BetUK – 3.06 Yarmouth



This Ed Dunlop runner is in flying form at the moment – winning his last two. Both those successes came here at Yarmouth too, so we know the track is fine. Up another 3lbs only and Neil Callan, who rode him to win two runs back, returns in the plate.

SLY MADAM @ SP with BetUK – 3.50 Brighton



Easy 5 length winner at Salisbury last time out and despite being up 12lbs for that, this Sheena West 4 year-old looks worth sticking with at a track she’s also a proven CD winner at.

PLATINUM PRINCE @ 15/8 with BetUK – 4.20 Brighton



Continues to improve and won again last time out at Nottingham by 1 1/2 lengths for today’s rider Anna Gibson. Up just 3lbs for that here and been freshened up with around 3 months off. Expected to go well for the Gary Moore camp that love to have winners at one of their local tracks.

AVAILABLE ANGEL @ SP with BetUK – 5.06 Yarmouth



Winner here last time out by 1 1/2 lengths and the handicapper has given her a chance by putting her up just 4lbs. Connor Murtagh rides again and in what doesn’t look the best of races must have a leading chance of going in again.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

