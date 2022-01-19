This Wednesday, 19 January, the NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing tipsters is Tweed Skirt. She runs in the opening mares’ novice hurdle over an extended 2m 4f at Newbury (12:45). The Nicky Henderson stable first string in this race appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 15/8.

This five-year-old daughter of Martaline has strong form in both bumpers and two outings over obstacles so far. Tweed Skirt represents a team in terrific order following a four-timer at Kempton on Saturday. She therefore rates the NAP of the Day for 19 January at another track where Henderson has a fine record. Read more about her claims as our experts explain why to back their latest Bet of the Day below:

Why will NAP of the Day Tweed Skirt win?

Over the last five seasons, Henderson has a 23 per cent strike rate with his Newbury runners. In Tweed Skirt, he has an improving young mare who won a junior bumper at Wetherby on her racecourse debut around this time last year. As a filly, she split re-opposing rivals Speech Bubble and Swincombe Fleet when third in a Listed contest at Sandown in March.

Tweed Skirt was also far from disgraced when sixth in the Grade 2 Aintree Mares Bumper at the Grand National meeting. That race always throws up plenty of sorts to follow over hurdles on horse racing betting sites, and so it proved again for this season. The form of Tweed Skirt’s fine fourth on her bow in this sphere at Uttoxeter has worked out well too.

Get A Tonic, the runner-up that day, has since scored twice and finished third when well punted in the Cheltenham betting in a Listed contest on New Year’s Day. Holly, more than two lengths down on Tweed Skirt in fifth, has come out and won at Wincanton. She then went in herself at Ascot, lowering the colours of subsequent Grade 1 Challow Hurdle fourth Go Dante. It has also paid to follow jockey Nico de Boinville at Newbury.

Over the last five seasons, he has a 24 per cent strike rate in the saddle here. Backing De Boinville’s Newbury mounts blind would’ve seen punters well in front with £5.25 profit to a £1 level stake. Tweed Skirt thus looks well worth a wager and a £25 punt on her returns £71.88 at her current price. If she can’t follow-up now stepping up in trip, then QuinnBet refunds half of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 if punters place three qualifying bets.

