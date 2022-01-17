SportsLens horse racing tipsters kick off a new week with their latest NAP of the Day in Bellatrixsa. She runs in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Chepstow today (2:35). Venetia Williams’ grey mares looks the best value Bet of the Day at awesome 11/4 odds.

A five-year-old daughter of Gregorian, Bellatrixsa represents a stable having a fine season. She is also 6lb lower in the weights than her runner-up effort when last in action over hurdles. After just four starts in that sphere, Bellatrixsa remains open to further progress and thus rates the NAP of the Day for 17 January. See more reasons to back our experts’ latest Bet of the Day with the case in full outlined for her below…

Why will NAP of the Day Bellatrixsa win?

Clearly held in some regard since she joined Williams from Michael Dods, she made her hurdles bow in a Listed juvenile fillies race at Aintree in December 2020 when finishing fifth. The winner went on to complete a hat-trick at Taunton and runner-up also landed wins at Doncaster and in Grade 3 company at Cheltenham. Both achieved hurdle ratings in the 130s last year.

That reads well in relation to this class 3 handicap contest. Bellatrixsa benefitted from that experience and built on it when scoring next time out at Huntingdon, then following-up at Ludlow. What she beat on those occasions can be questioned but she did back up her juvenile victory in an open novice contest against older horses.

Bellatrixsa then only found The Wrekin too good at Warwick on her final hurdles start to date in May. She was beaten by less than five lengths by a horse that went on to be seventh in the Grade 3 Silver Trophy over course and distance here. The front two pulled 17 lengths and upwards clear of the remainder to give the form a solid look.

Now making her handicap debut off 6lb lower than her opening mark, Bellatrixsa looks the one to be on with horse racing betting sites here. Williams boasts a 21 per cent strike rate with her runners over the last 14 days, so the yard maintains its fine form.

