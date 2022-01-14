After tipping a couple of midweek winners, SportsLens horse racing experts seek a hat-trick with their NAP of the Day for Friday, 14 January. Today’s selection is Hillfinch in the extended 2m 4f mares’ novice hurdle at Huntingdon (3:00). Stuart Edmunds’ charge look a great value Bet of the Day at odds of 9/4.

Hillfinch, a five-year-old daughter of Hillstar, shaped like this trip would suit her in three bumper starts. She won the first of those and ran a fine third in Listed company at this venue last month. With the Edmunds team in good form, Hillfinch rates the NAP of the Day for 14 January. Our tipsters make the case in full for their latest Bet of the Day on Friday below…

Why will NAP of the Day Hillfinch win?

This is Hillfinch’s hurdles debut but any mare placed in the Henrietta Knight bumper run here at Huntingdon is worth following over obstacles. A ready six-length winner at Market Rasen on racecourse debut, the third home Feel Like De Baune came out and scored at Carlisle next time. The fourth has also since won on the All-Weather at Southwell.

Although only fourth herself on her next start at Chepstow, Hillfinch was short of room when trying for a run up the nearside rail. She also hung badly out to her right, something that didn’t help her cause at a left-handed course like that. There was plenty more to like about Hillfinch when hitting the frame and sent off at 28/1 on horse racing betting sites at this venue on her final bumper outing, though.

After being held-up behind the leaders, she kept on nicely to be third and beaten less than three lengths. The front three pulled about five lengths and upwards clear of the others. This is a major drop in class for Hillfinch’s first start over the obstacles too. She also receives 6lb from her two main market rivals who carry penalties.

Edmunds boast a 25 per cent strike rate with his runners over the last 14 days. The yard is two from six in 2022 so far and clearly in good heart. Hillfinch gets the nod here, then, and a £25 wager on her returns £81.25 at her current price. If she doesn’t win her hurdles bow, then QuinnBet refund half of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 if punters place three qualifying bets.

