The NAP of the Day with SportsLens horse racing experts on Wednesday, 12 January, is Exceling. He runs in the opening 6f sprint handicap on the All-Weather at Kempton (4:00). Richard Hannon’s filly looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 9/4.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first day of betting at QuinnBet!

Exceling, the only previous course and distance winner in the line-up, scored here three starts ago going away. Although 8lb higher in the weights, she retains plenty of scope for further progress. That Kempton form has been advertised since, so Exceling rates the NAP of the Day for 12 January. Read on as our tipsters explain why their latest Bet of the Day looks well worth a wager…

View more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Exceling win?

A three-year-old daughter of Exceed And Excel, this filly has improved with racecourse experience. After finishing an unlucky three-quarters of a length third to the now 70-rated Better Half at Chelmsford on her fourth career start, Exceling scored off just 51 over course and distance in November when horse racing betting sites returned her at 4/1.

She travelled strongly in-behind the leaders under hold-up tactics, then made headway approaching the final furlong. Exceling then hit the front and ran on well and was clearly on top at the line. She looked value for plenty more than the winning margin of 1 1/2 lengths. The fourth home that day, Ringo Starlight, has since come out and scored himself at Southwell and now has an official rating of 63.

Again, that makes Exceling look well-treated off her own of 59. Although again unlucky in-running at Chelmsford when sixth on her penultimate start, she went down fighting by a neck when last in action. Exceling tried to give 5lb to Arlecchino’s Gift, a good effort at the weights. She also takes her racing well and turns out again eight days later here.

Sean Levey, who posted a respectable 14 per cent strike rate with his mounts at Kempton last year, now takes the ride for the first time. Exceling could well go one better, so a £25 punt on her returns £81.25 at her current price. If she can’t resume winning ways, then QuinnBet refunds 50% of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 if punters place three qualifying sportsbook wagers.

Bet on Exceling at Quinnbet

New Customers Get a First Day of Risk Free Betting up to £25 at QuinnBet This Wednesday

How does half of first day betting losses on the QuinnBet sportsbook with a free bet refund of up to £25 for new customers sound? To get involved, any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with this online bookmaker should sign up and make a deposit with a compatible payment option for this deal. Next, put on three qualifying bets that each have minimum odds of Evens (2.00). All Bet of the Day selections our experts put forward have this covered at the time of writing. Make your first wager at least £10 and the other two at least half the stake of the first to be sure of qualifying. Do all this on the day of opening QuinnBet accounts.

It doesn’t matter if new customers follow our advice about the NAP of the Day or not. Coming up with different bets that meet the terms and conditions above is fine. Should there be losses in the account at the end of the first day, then half of those are returned up to £25 in the form of a free bet. There is another element to the QuinnBet welcome bonus too. It also has 10 Free Spins on a featured slot in their online casino. Additional T&Cs apply. Even if new customers put on just a single £10 qualifying sportsbook wager, then they get a £5 free bet and the free spins.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Join Quinnbet and log in to the account Make a deposit, avoid Neteller or Skrill Place 3 qualifying bets with minimum odds of Evens (2.00) These must be different selections with bets 2 and 3 being 50% of the largest bet placed If account is down, get up to a £25 free bet (+10 Free Spins) If placing one £10 bet, get a £5 free bet (+10 Free Spin)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here