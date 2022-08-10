Bet £20 On Salisbury’s Sovereign Stakes And BetUK Will Give You £60 In Free Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Salisbury racecourse play host to the Group Three Sovereign Stakes on Thursday with a small but select field battle it out for the £39,000 top prize.

Just join as a new customer, bet £20 on Thursday's Sovereign Stakes (Salisbury races)

DID YOU KNOW? 17 of the last 19 Sovereign Stakes winners were aged 5 or younger

What Time Is The 2022 Sovereign Stakes?



The Group Three Sovereign Stakes is a Group Three race run over a mile at Salisbury racecourse.

🕙Time: 4:15pm (UK time)

📅Date: Thursday 11th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: Salisbury (1 mile)

💰 Winner: £39,697 (Group 3)

📺 TV: RTV

Trainer Andrew Balding Also Loves To Target The Sovereign Stakes

A yard that likes to have the Sovereign Stakes on their radar is Andrew Balding – they’ve mopped-up the first prize three times since 2003, with the most recent being Tullius in 2012.

They will be trying to improve that run with BERKSHIRE SHADOW @ SP with BetUK entered this year and a 3 year-old will get a handy 7lbs off the older horses and 12lbs off Chindit.

He ran a blinder in the 2022 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in April (5th) and backed that up by only being beaten 1 3/4 lengths (6th) in the Group One St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Sovereign Stakes 2022 Latest Betting, Runners and Probability Of Winning

Sovereign Stakes Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker MODERN NEWS SP To Follow BERKSHIRE SHADOW SP To Follow SINJAARI SP To Follow TEMPUS SP To Follow

All odds correct as of 13:52BST on Weds 10 Aug and subject to change

Watch Megallan Winning The 2021 Sovereign Stakes Again

Megallan justifies favouritism after landing the Group 3 D & N Construction Sovereign Stakes in the hands of Robert Havlin for John and @thadygosden 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7eG7R1I9ZS — Salisbury Racecourse (@salisburyraces) August 12, 2021

Salisbury Race Times and Names | Thursday 11th August 2022

1:55 – Byerley Stud British EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (Bands C & D) (GBB) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl4 (2yo) 7f RTV

2:30 – Sorvio Insurance Brokers Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl5 (3yo+) 7f RTV

3:05 – Mildren Construction Wateraid Fillies’ Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 6f RTV

3:40 – M J Church Handicap Cl6 (3yo+ 0-60) 1m RTV

4:15 – Tattersalls Sovereign Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m RTV

4:50 – British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-100) 1m4f RTV

5:26 – Kevin Hall & Pat Boakes Memorial Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m4f RTV

