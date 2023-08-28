Soccer

“He would frighten me to death” – Gary Neville Says 24-Year-Old Could Be ‘Really Interesting Player’ For Liverpool

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez, saying that he could become an interesting asset for the Reds down the line.

Nunez produced a Man-Of-The-Match performance for the Merseysiders on Sunday afternoon (August 27), scoring a sensational brace in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. The Uruguayan produced two identical finishes, with the first one coming in the 81st minute and the second in the 93rd. He beat the Newcastle defenders for pace, barged into the box from the right side, and slotted the ball past Nick Pope and into the back of the net.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez could terrorize defenders

Following a disappointing debut season, it was a much-needed display of intent from Nunez, and Neville believes such clinical finishing would make him a great weapon in Liverpool’s arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Englishman said (via Liverpool Echo):

If he can come good, I would rather play against Gakpo and Jota – and they’re both very good players – than Darwin Nunez.

He would frighten me to death running off my shoulder, the speed of him and the way in which he always moves. If he can’t finish, you don’t have that punch to knock your opponents out. If he adds the punch like he has today, he becomes a really interesting player for Liverpool. Ultimately, he’s [Jurgen Klopp] going to have to try and get him in at some point.

Nunez was inconsistent in his debut season at Anfield

The Merseyside outfit splurged a handsome €80 million ($86.53 million) to bring Nunez from Benfica in July 2022. The 24-year-old attacker impressed with his devastating runs and link-up play. However, he was wildly inconsistent in front of goal. He would miss one presentable chance after another, causing frustration and agony among Liverpool fans.

In January, the Reds added Cody Gakpo to their ranks, which caused Nunez to slip down the pecking order. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Nunez featured in 42 games for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 15 times and claiming two assists.

Nunez has not yet started for Liverpool this season. It will be interesting to see if his fortunes change following Sunday’s match-winning brace at St. James’ Park.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez
Soccer

LATEST “He would frighten me to death” – Gary Neville Says 24-Year-Old Could Be ‘Really Interesting Player’ For Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19min
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Real Madrid Offered The Chance To Sign 27-Year-Old Red Devils Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Manchester United have reportedly offered Real Madrid the opportunity to sign Anthony Martial on an initial one-year loan deal. Real Madrid could buy Manchester United star Martial for cut-throat price…

Salah Ronaldo
Soccer
“Salah will be a little bit like Ronaldo” – Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Talks About Mohamed Salah’s Future Amid Saudi Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has backed Mohamed Salah to shoot down approaches from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad and continue plying his trade in Europe. Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad…

Tottenham Hotspur Target Brennan Johnson
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Spurs Are Preparing Offer For 22-Year-Old Welsh Forward
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Five-Time Premier League Winners Foden & De Bruyne
Soccer
5 Best Attack-Minded Midfielders In The Premier League: 2 Manchester City Stars Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023
Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling
Soccer
“I was too deep playing balls with the full backs” – Raheem Sterling Takes Swipe At Former Chelsea Boss Graham Potter
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023
La Liga Superstars Vinicius Junior and Lewandowski
Soccer
Ranking The 5 Best Forwards in La Liga Right Now: Barcelona & Real Madrid Stars Top List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 26 2023
Arrow to top