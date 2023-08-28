Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise on Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez, saying that he could become an interesting asset for the Reds down the line.

Nunez produced a Man-Of-The-Match performance for the Merseysiders on Sunday afternoon (August 27), scoring a sensational brace in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. The Uruguayan produced two identical finishes, with the first one coming in the 81st minute and the second in the 93rd. He beat the Newcastle defenders for pace, barged into the box from the right side, and slotted the ball past Nick Pope and into the back of the net.

Gary Neville believes Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez could terrorize defenders

Following a disappointing debut season, it was a much-needed display of intent from Nunez, and Neville believes such clinical finishing would make him a great weapon in Liverpool’s arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Englishman said (via Liverpool Echo):

“If he can come good, I would rather play against Gakpo and Jota – and they’re both very good players – than Darwin Nunez.

“He would frighten me to death running off my shoulder, the speed of him and the way in which he always moves. If he can’t finish, you don’t have that punch to knock your opponents out. If he adds the punch like he has today, he becomes a really interesting player for Liverpool. Ultimately, he’s [Jurgen Klopp] going to have to try and get him in at some point.”

Nunez was inconsistent in his debut season at Anfield

The Merseyside outfit splurged a handsome €80 million ($86.53 million) to bring Nunez from Benfica in July 2022. The 24-year-old attacker impressed with his devastating runs and link-up play. However, he was wildly inconsistent in front of goal. He would miss one presentable chance after another, causing frustration and agony among Liverpool fans.

In January, the Reds added Cody Gakpo to their ranks, which caused Nunez to slip down the pecking order. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Nunez featured in 42 games for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 15 times and claiming two assists.

Nunez has not yet started for Liverpool this season. It will be interesting to see if his fortunes change following Sunday’s match-winning brace at St. James’ Park.