Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has reacted to the news that Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Harry Kane. The BBC pundit believes coach Ange Postecoglou will be devastated to lose his talisman just a couple of days prior to Spurs’ Premier League opener against Brentford (August 13).

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich reach €100 million+ ($110.26 million) agreement for Harry Kane

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been frantically chasing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over the summer. On Monday (August 7), news broke that Tottenham had rejected a fresh €100 million bid for the 30-year-old striker. It was speculated that the Englishman would end up staying put in north London for one more season.

Now, reports are claiming that there has been a breakthrough in the Kane saga, with Tottenham Hotspur finally accepting Bayern’s bid and allowing them to negotiate with the England ace. Shedding light on the matter, renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported:

“Bayern and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle for Harry Kane — worth more than €100m package.

“It’s now up to the player. Kane has to make final decision very soon after long negotiations.”

Chris Sutton thinks Kane’s Tottenham exit is “ridiculous”

Sutton, who also plied his trade at Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, and Aston Villa, has reacted to the report, claiming that the timing of this deal is ridiculous.

Taking to X, Sutton wrote:

“If Harry Kane leaves Tottenham now he will have stuffed Ange Postecoglou. It’s ridiculous him leaving 3 days before Tottenham’s first game…”

Losing Kane so close to the commencement of the 2023-24 Premier League season would indeed be a big blow for Postecoglou’s side. The versatile attacker has been the Lilywhites’ unabashed talisman since breaking into the first team in May 2013. The Tottenham academy graduate has thus far featured in 435 matches in all competitions, scoring 280 times and claiming 64 assists, emerging as the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

Leaving for Bayern Munich would also keep Kane from becoming Premier League’s all-time top scorer. The three-time Golden Boot winner currently has 213 goals to his name in 320 appearances. He needs 48 more goals to surpass Alan Shearer’s tally (260 goals) and become Premier League’s best-ever goal-getter.