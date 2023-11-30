Soccer

“He knows these are horrible mistakes” – Ruud Gullit Thinks Erik ten Hag Should Have A Private Chat With Struggling Manchester Uniter Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Former AC Milan star Ruud Gullit has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to have a talk with Andre Onana following his “horrible” showing against Galatasaray. The Dutchman fears the Cameroonian could be bumped off the starting XI if he does not fix his act sooner rather than later.

Andre Onana Failed To Keep Out Hakim Ziyech Twice In Manchester United’s Draw With Galatasaray

Manchester United traveled to Istanbul for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday night (November 29). The Red Devils, who only had three points on the board after four games, needed a win to boost their chances of booking a place in the Round of 16. Ten Hag’s men looked on course for their much-needed win when Bruno Fernandes put them 2-0 up in the 18th minute, but the cushion did not last long.

Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech pulled one back for Galatasaray in the 29th minute, beating Onana with a low free-kick from 25 yards out. The goalkeeper could not position himself correctly and, more surprisingly, did not make any effort to stop the ball from going in.

Manchester United restored their two-goal advantage through Scott McTominay in the 55th minute, only for Ziyech to score another direct free-kick only seven minutes later. This time, Onana saw the ball all the way but still ended up spilling it onto his own net.

In the 71st minute, Kerem Akturkoglu scored from outside the box to draw the scoreline level at 3-3.

Gullit Thinks Ten Hag Should Have A Chat With Onana

Speaking on beIN Sport, Gullit urged Ten Hag to sort out the goalkeeping situation, saying Onana had cost them quite a few points since replacing David De Gea in goal in the summer transfer window. He said (via Metro):

He [Erik ten Hag] knows these are horrible mistakes, he knows that. He’s going to talk in private with his goalkeeper and ask what the hell are you doing, what is going on?

Maybe he has to make a decision, you never know. The problem is you want to give your goalkeeper, as much as you can, confidence. Not immediately after a mistake get out. With goalkeepers it is hard. He was in a difficult situation. He saved them once but I feel for him I know he’s a good goalkeeper but he cost them a lot of games.”

After Wednesday’s draw, Manchester United’s chances of knockout soccer are hanging on by a thread. Only a win over Bayern Munich and a draw between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray would take United to the Round of 16.

