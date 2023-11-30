The UEFA Champions League is the toughest and the most prestigious cup competition for European clubs. Every ambitious club on the continent dream of lifting the Old Big Ears one day, but only a few have showcased the consistency required to win a tournament of such magnitude.

Today we will take a look at a few teams that have epitomized consistency in the continental competition. Here are the 10 teams with the most victories in Champions League history:

#10 Ajax – 112 Wins

Securing 112 victories in 247 Champions League matches, Ajax have claimed the 10th spot on the list. The Dutch side are four-time winners of the prestigious competition, with their most recent triumph coming in 1995.

One of the most celebrated soccer clubs on the planet, Ajax failed to qualify for this year’s UEFA Champions League. And by the looks of it, they are unlikely to make it next season as well. They are toiling in eighth place in the Eredivisie rankings at the moment, sitting 14 points adrift of a UCL play-off spot.

#9 FC Porto – 124 Wins

Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto are the ninth team in the rankings, having won 124 of the 274 games they have participated in. Porto have won the competition twice, first in 1986-87 and again in 2003-04. Jose Mourinho was at the helm when Porto ended their 17-year drought in the competition.

Porto have fared decently in the UEFA Champions League this season. They have nine points on the board after five games and need a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 6 to progress to the Round Of 16. Porto’s last victory in the competition came on Matchday 4, with them sealing a comfortable 2-0 win over Antwerp.

#8 Benfica – 129 Wins

In eighth place, we have Portuguese giants Benfica. The Eagles have played 291 games in the competition thus far, landing on the right side of the scoreline an admirable 129 times. Benfica have won the competition twice, with their consecutive victories coming in 1960-61 and 1961-62.

Benfica have fared shockingly in the 2023-24 Champions League campaign. They are without a win after five games, losing four games and drawing once. With just one point on the board, they are in fourth place in Group D and have already been eliminated from the competition.

#7 AC Milan – 132 Wins

AC Milan are the most successful Italian team in Champions League history, having won the competition a staggering seven times since its inception. They have played 272 games so far in the tournament, racking up 132 victories.

Milan, who are in fourth place in Group F, have claimed only one victory this season. Their solitary triumph came against Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 3 at San Sir, with the hosts securing a 2-1 victory over the French champions.

#6 Liverpool – 143 Wins

The pride of Merseyside, Liverpool have clinched 143 victories in 248 Champions League games they have played so far. The Anfield outfit are the most successful English team in the competition’s history, having won the trophy a whopping six times.

The Reds, who failed to qualify for this year’s Champions League, last won the competition in 2018-19, beating Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final. They made their way to the 2021-22 final as well but were bested by Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

#5 Juventus – 153 Wins

Italian giants Juventus have clinched the fifth spot on this list, having won 153 of their 301 matches in the Champions League so far.

The Bianconeri have won the prestigious tournament a couple of times. Their first triumph came in the 1984-85 season while the second one came 11 years later in 1995-96. Juventus qualified for their final in 2014-15 and 2016-17 as well, but were beaten on both occasions, first by Barcelona and then Real Madrid.

#4 Manchester United – 161 Wins

Manchester United have been the most consistent English team in the history of the competition, snagging 161 victories in 298 games so far. The Red Devils have won the competition thrice so far, with their latest triumph coming at the end of the 2007-08 season.

The Mancunians are on the brink of a group-stage exit in the Champions League this season. They are at the bottom of Group A after five games and need to win against leaders Bayern Munich on Matchday 6 to give themselves a fighting chance. Even then, they will need Galatasaray and Copenhagen to play out a draw to guarantee their progression to the knockouts.

Manchester United’s only victory in this season’s Champions League came against Copenhagen on Matchday 3 (1-0 win).

#3 Barcelona – 201 Wins

Five-time Champions League winners Barcelona are the third team on the list. The Blaugrana have played 344 games in the continental competition so far, notching 201 victories.

Barca, who last won the competition in the 2014-15 season, have qualified for the Round of 16 this season after a two-year hiatus. They beat Porto 2-1 on Matchday 5 of the 2023-24 Champions League season to guarantee their progression into the knockouts.

#2 Bayern Munich – 233 Wins

The most successful German team in history, Bayern Munich have been thoroughly consistent in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians have played 387 games in the competition, winning 233 times. The Bundesliga powerhouse have won the competition on six occasions, with their most recent triumph coming at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Bayern Munich are currently sitting at the top of Group A in the 2023-24 Champions League season. Their last victory came on Matchday 4 of the competition, with them clinching a slender 2-1 victory over Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena.

#1 Real Madrid – 290 Wins

Having notched 290 wins in 481 matches, Real Madrid are undoubtedly the undisputed kings of Europe. Not only have they won the competition a record 14 times but they are also the only team to win the Champions League (in its current format) in consecutive seasons. Los Blancos did the seemingly impossible three-peat under Zinedine Zidane, winning the coveted trophy in 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18.

Real Madrid’s 290th victory came against Napoli on Matchday 5 of the 2023-24 Champions League season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men picked up a 4-2 victory over the Italian champions at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.