NBA

Haywood Highsmith is signing a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Miami Heat

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Haywood Highsmith heat pic
Haywood Highsmith heat pic

At 46-36, the Miami Heat finished eighth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. The team had to compete in the play-in tournament to secure one of the final playoff spots. Philadelphia got the seventh seed and Miami got the eighth. Bam Adebayo and the Heat had a tough matchup vs. the Celtics in the first round. 

They lost in five games and did not have the same playoff success they enjoyed in 2023. This offseason, the Heat lost forward Caleb Martin to the 76ers in free agency. With that, Miami had no choice but to sign Haywood Highsmith to a two-year, $11 million extension. The Heat need the depth he provides to the team at forward.

Haywood Highsmith could have a career-best season in 2024-25


To start his NBA career, the 27-year-old went undrafted in 2018 out of Wheeling University. Eventually, he signed a two-way contract and got his start with the 76ers. Highsmith played in five games for the Sixers in 2018-19. Over his next two seasons, Highsmith went overseas to play in other professional leagues. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, he signed a three-year, $3.9 million deal with the Heat. During his first season with Miami, Highsmith played in 19 games and made one start.

It wasn’t until the 2022-23 season that he started to see regular minutes in the rotation from head coach Erik Spoelstra. In 2023-24, Highsmith played in a career-high 66 games and made 26 starts. Additionally, his (6.1) minutes and (20.7) minutes per game were the best of his career. This past season, Highsmith shot a career-best (.396) percent from beyond the arc, taking (2.9) threes per game.


With Caleb Martin in Philadelphia now, Haywood Highsmith could see his role increase even larger in 2024-25. Martin played (27.3) minutes per game in 2023-24. His playing time is going to need to be replaced somewhere. Haywood Highsmith has the chance to earn even more trust from his head coach. Highsmith has proved to be a quality defender with Miami who’s also provided scoring off the bench, We’ll see what the 27-year-old can do in his fourth season with the Heat.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Haywood Highsmith heat pic
NBA

LATEST Haywood Highsmith is signing a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Miami Heat

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024
Paul George Clippers pic
NBA
Paul George admitted he was ‘close’ to being traded to the Warriors this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024

After five seasons with the Clippers, Paul George is leaving the west coast and is heading East. The nine-time all-star signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers. George…

lebron bronny james
NBA
LeBron James Signs New 2-Year, $104Million Contract With The Lakers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024

LeBron James has agreed a two year, $104million contract extension with the Lakers just days after his son, Bronny James was drafted into the league. LeBron James Agrees New Lakers…

Bronny James
NBA
Bronny James Shares Meaning Behind Lakers Jersey Number: ‘It’s a really important thing for me’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 03 2024
James Wiseman Pistons pic
NBA
James Wiseman is signing a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024
Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
NBA
Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024
Klay Thompson
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Trade For Klay Thompson As Four Time Championship Winner Looks For Fresh Start
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 02 2024
Arrow to top