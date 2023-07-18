The New York Jets are the NFL team that has been selected for this year’s version of Hard Knocks, and they are saying that things are going to be a little different on the reality show this season.

New York Jets Will Limit Access To Hard Knocks Crew

This year’s opening Hard Knocks’ episode featuring the New York Jets will be Tuesday, Aug. 8. pic.twitter.com/zQHs3TDKuq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

The league struggled to find a willing candidate for 2023. The show has gained popularity with fans since its debut back in 2001, and it has become something of a staple of the preseason every year. But some are viewing it as a distraction, given the crew and cameras that infiltrate training camp while teams are trying to prepare for all-important seasons.

There were no volunteers for his year’s show, but the potential field was narrowed down to a handful of teams based on criteria set forth by the NFL. The New York Jets were one of the franchises that met each bullet point on the list, but they had made it clear that they were reluctant to be the focal point of Hard Knocks this year.

As fate would have it, the Jets were the team that was eventually selected. It is a great choice for the fans, who will have access to the most talked-about team of the off-season. New York’s acquisition of Aaron Rodgers not only has the chance to make the team a Super Bowl contender, but also makes for an intriguing behind-the-scenes aspect.

Team Won’t Show Players Being Released

Update: The #Jets Hard Knocks season “Won’t be the same” as past editions, per @AdamSchefter “Hard Knocks will not be the same. They’re not going to be given the same access,” Schefter added: “The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players being released.” (On @GetUpESPN… pic.twitter.com/xZ89sNMoZk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2023

Not so fast, the Jets are saying.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, things are going to be a little different on this year’s version of Hard Knocks. On Get Up on Tuesday morning:

“Hard Knocks will not be the same. They’re not going to be given the same access…The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players getting released.”

One of the more drama-filled and recognizable parts of the show has been when a player is cut. It is often an emotionally charged moment for the fringe player as his lifelong dreams are dashed, and the Jets believe that keeping that behind closed doors would be the best idea.

The Jets will begin their training camp later this week, and the first of five episodes of Hard Knocks will air on Tuesday, August 8th via HBO and the Max streaming service.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like