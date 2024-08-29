Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reportedly requested sporting director Deco to try and sign Bayer Leverkusen defender and long-time Bayern Munich target, Jonathan Tah. The Germany international was one of Leverkusen’s standout performers as they won the Bundesliga title without losing a single game in 2023-24.

Barcelona Looking For Defensive Reinforcements

After failing to win a single trophy in the 2023-24 season, Barcelona is determined to fight on all fronts this season. Under Flick’s tutelage, the Blaugrana has enjoyed an encouraging start to La Liga, winning three games on the bounce. However, all is not well in the Catalan capital, with the club now scrambling to bolster its defense ahead of a long campaign.

According to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona has been working on defensive additions for the last couple of days. The cash-strapped Spanish giants had to re-enter the market after losing center-back options Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen to fresh injuries.

Due to their fragile economic state, Barcelona cannot afford to splurge much on a new defender. Among low-cost options, Tah has caught Flick’s attention the most. According to Plettenberg, the German tactician has specifically requested sporting director Deco to bring the player to Catalonia. The Portuguese is currently overseeing the operation but has yet to find a breakthrough. Barcelona is prepared to pay up to €20 million ($22.24 million) for the 28-year-old.

Signing Jonathan Tah Will Not Be Easy For Barca

Barcelona is hoping to reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen before deadline day on August 30 but must know the journey will not be straightforward. Firstly, the club will have to fend off competition from Bayern Munich, who have been courting Tah throughout the summer. The Bavarians also finished without a trophy in the 2023-24 season and are hoping to turn their fortunes around under new manager Vincent Kompany. Also, since Bayern have their finances in order, there is a good chance they will be able to outbid Barca.

Then, there is the matter of Bayer Leverkusen, who do not want to sell Tah this summer. Leverkusen director Simon Rolfes has dismissed Tah’s links with Barca and Bayern, claiming he has had “no call with Bayern or Barça recently.” He also stated that there was “no news at all regarding a deal”.

Tah has been at Bayer Leverkusen since July 2015. He has since played 356 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 12 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2025.