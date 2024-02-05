Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was fired mid-season by Los Angeles. He was not helping the team reach their true potential and a change had to be made. This offseason, the Chargers were one of several teams who needed a new head coach. Los Angeles was lucky enough to have an interview with Jim Harbaugh. The 60-year-old is coming off a National Championship win with the Michigan Wolverines.

Finding stability in their next head coach was a major focus for the Chargers this offseason. Luckily, they hired former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He’s already been changing the coaching staff and bringing in some of his guys. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Greg Roman is reuniting with Harbaugh and will coach for the Chargers. All signs would point to him being their offensive coordinator. However, that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Greg Roman will join Jim Harbaugh as a member of the Chargers’ coaching staff

Sources: The #Chargers are expected to hire respected offensive mind Greg Roman for a prominent spot on the staff of Jim Harbaugh, as he’s heading there tomorrow. The two sides are working out details. The former #Ravens OC set to join Harbaugh once again. pic.twitter.com/877Iw03nLd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2024



If Jim Harbaugh does make Greg Roman his OC, he’ll have filled all the major roles on his coaching staff. Roman is a well-respected coach in the NFL with 25+ years of experience. He began his coaching career in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers. In 2009, Roman was hired by Jim Harbaugh when he was the head coach at Stanford. For two seasons he was an assistant coach for Harbaugh.

When Harbaugh was hired by the 49ers, Roamn followed him to San Francisco. In four seasons with the Niners, Roman was the offensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh. San Francisco made the Super Bowl in 2012 but lost to the Baltimore Ravens. After the 2014 season, Harbaugh left the Niners and so did Roman. In 2017, Roman eventually landed on the Ravens’ coaching staff with Jim’s brother John Harbaugh. Baltimore had Roman for six seasons, from 2017-2022. Now, he’s reuniting with Jim Harbaugh and will be coaching for the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers Coaching Staff (updated)

Jesse Minter DC

Ryan Ficken STC

Mike Devlin OL Coach

Marcus Brady Passing Game Coordinator

Greg Roman “presumed OC” not confirmed — Charlie Sinclair (@cmsinclar) February 5, 2024



After one season away from the NFL, Greg Roman did not have to wait very long. He’ll likely be named the OC for Los Angeles and will have QB Justin Herbert to work with. In the past, Roman has directly worked with Collin Kaepernick, Lamar Jackson, Alex Smith, and David Carr. Roman was Baltimore’s OC the first time Jackson won MVP of the league. Jim Harbaugh would love to see Roman bring out that potential in Herbert. We’ll have to wait and see how much Jim Harbaugh can turn the Chargers around in one offseason.