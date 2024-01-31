For three seasons, Brandon Staley was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He ended 24-24 as their head coach. Staley was fired mid-season after a blowout loss to the Raiders. The team finished 5-12 and needed a new head coach this offseason. A coaching search was done and they interviewed several candidates for the job.

One that stood out among the rest was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was fresh off a national championship win with the Wolverines. The Chargers felt like Harbaugh was the right man for the job and they hired him to be their new head coach. According to reports, Harbaugh is expected to make $16 million annually over five seasons with Los Angeles. A massive payday for the 60-year-old.

The Chargers gave Jim Harbaugh the second-largest annual salary for any head coach in the NFL

Jim Harbaugh's massive contract details with Chargers revealed



Even after winning a National Championship with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh still had an itch to be a head coach in the NFL again. He was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. In that time, he made three straight conference championship games and one appearance in the Super Bowl. Now, Harbaugh is back in the NFL and gets to coach a team that he previously played for. He was a QB in the NFL for 14 seasons and spent the final two years of his career with the Chargers.

To get Harbaugh in Los Angeles, the team had to offer him a massive contract. He’ll reportedly be signing a deal worth $16 million annually for five years. It has not been said yet whether that money is guaranteed or not. Los Angeles was thought to be cheap in the past with their payroll, but they went all out to get Jim Harbaugh.

NEWS: Jim Harbaugh signed a 5-year deal, 16 MILLION dollars a year deal with the #Chargers. The deal's total worth is 80 MILLION DOLLARS. A major commitment from the Spanos family, showing they are willing to spend. (Via Mike Florio)



In his time with the 49ers, Harbaugh went 44-19-1. He was let go after an 8-8 season and clashing with their GM at the time, Trent Baalke. Harbaugh will start over now with the Chargers and has a chance to turn this team around. There is talent on their roster, but the team has lacked having the right head coach leading them. That part has at least been answered now that Jim Harbaugh is their next head coach.