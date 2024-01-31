NFL

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh will reportedly make $16 million per year over five seasons with Los Angeles

Zach Wolpin
For three seasons, Brandon Staley was the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He ended 24-24 as their head coach. Staley was fired mid-season after a blowout loss to the Raiders. The team finished 5-12 and needed a new head coach this offseason. A coaching search was done and they interviewed several candidates for the job. 

One that stood out among the rest was Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He was fresh off a national championship win with the Wolverines. The Chargers felt like Harbaugh was the right man for the job and they hired him to be their new head coach. According to reports, Harbaugh is expected to make $16 million annually over five seasons with Los Angeles. A massive payday for the 60-year-old.

The Chargers gave Jim Harbaugh the second-largest annual salary for any head coach in the NFL


Even after winning a National Championship with Michigan, Jim Harbaugh still had an itch to be a head coach in the NFL again. He was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. In that time, he made three straight conference championship games and one appearance in the Super Bowl. Now, Harbaugh is back in the NFL and gets to coach a team that he previously played for. He was a QB in the NFL for 14 seasons and spent the final two years of his career with the Chargers.

To get Harbaugh in Los Angeles, the team had to offer him a massive contract. He’ll reportedly be signing a deal worth $16 million annually for five years. It has not been said yet whether that money is guaranteed or not. Los Angeles was thought to be cheap in the past with their payroll, but they went all out to get Jim Harbaugh.


In his time with the 49ers, Harbaugh went 44-19-1. He was let go after an 8-8 season and clashing with their GM at the time, Trent Baalke. Harbaugh will start over now with the Chargers and has a chance to turn this team around. There is talent on their roster, but the team has lacked having the right head coach leading them. That part has at least been answered now that Jim Harbaugh is their next head coach.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
