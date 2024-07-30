Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for his performances but has warned him of the inevitable hardships ahead. The former Barca manager has advised the 17-year-old to keep a cool head during the ups and downs of his professional career.

Lamine Yamal Has The World At His Feet

Barcelona and Spain right-winger Yamal is the most sought-after teenager in world soccer. Coming through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Yamal made his debut for the senior team in the 2022-23 season. However, he officially became a senior teamer in the summer of 2023.

With Xavi at the helm, Yamal got the opportunity to make his mark for the Blaugrana, and he embraced it with both arms. Across the 2023-24 La Liga season, Yamal played 37 games for the Blaugrana, scoring five times and providing seven assists. Owing to Yamal’s sensational performances, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named him in his final squad for the 2024 European Championship.

Yamal fired on all cylinders in EURO 2024, chipping in with a goal and four assists in seven matches to help La Roja to the championship. The teen sensation deservedly won the Young Player of the Tournament award for his mesmerizing showings.

Pep Guardiola Gives Reality Check To Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal

Manchester City boss Guardiola is in awe of La Masia sensation Yamal but has warned him that things will not always be as rosy. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Man City’s friendly meeting with Barcelona on July 30, the Spaniard said:

“Rodri always tells me wonderful things about Lamine Yamal. He is extraordinary. Lamine? If Xavi gave him his debut, it’s for a reason. But I’m sure he’ll have ups and downs, he should be calm because he has a lot of race ahead of him.”

He also hailed La Masia’s pedigree of churning out world-class soccer players year after year.

“La Masia never fails. This generation I don’t know what their parents have given them, but they go like planes. [Pau] Cubarsi, Pedri, [Alejandro] Balde, Lamine… The base has always been them and signing great players from outside,” Guardiola added.

The Spanish tactician, who also came through La Masia, has had the privilege of coaching the finest Barcelona graduates. Between 2008 and 2012, he oversaw Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta — the greatest La Masia trio in history. With the three at the top of their game, Barca won it all under Guardiola, including three La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies.