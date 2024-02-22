NBA

Golden State’s Chris Paul (hand) is ‘close’ to making his return for the Warriors

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chris Paul Warriors pic
Chris Paul Warriors pic

Through 53 games in 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors are 27-26. That is 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament. However, the Warriors were playing well before the all-star break, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the second half of the season. 

Golden State has been relatively healthy this season. However, the wins have not come as consistently as they have in the past. The team has been without veteran PG Chris Paul since January 5th. He needed surgery on his left hand and has missed the last 18 games. Yesterday, head coach Stever Kerr told the media that Paul is “close” to returning for the Warriors. A positive sign for the 38-year-old.

Chris Paul could return this weekend for the Golden State Warriors

This past offseason, the Warriors traded SG Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. There were questions on how the veteran PG would be able to fit into a lineup with another Hall of Famer beside him. Additionally, there had been tension in the past between Warriors head coach Stever Kerr and Paul. That beef was squashed right away and Paul has been a team player. For the first 1,125 games of his career, Paul started every single time.

That changed when he joined the Warriors. Paul has played in a total of 32 games this season and only has 11 starts. At this stage in his career, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better and help the Warriors win. The 38-year-old has adjusted to a bench role in 2023-24. Unfortunately, Paul has been out their last 18 games with a hand injury. There is a chance he returns this weekend after recent reports from head coach Stever Kerr.


In 32 games with Golden State, Chris Paul is averaging (8.9) points, (3.8) rebounds, (7.2) assists, and (1.1) steals. His minutes per game, points, and steals are all career lows for the 38-year-old. Paul has had to sacrifice this season for the betterment of the team. It’s a role he’s never been asked to play before. An adjustment for him 19 years into the NBA.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
LeBron James Lakers pic
NBA

LATEST Lakers’ LeBron James (ankle) is out Thursday vs. the Golden State Warriors

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Otto Porter Jr. pic
NBA
Otto Porter Jr. could be a buyout candidate for the Utah Jazz, allowing him to sign elsewhere
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024

Tonight, the second half of the 2023-24 season starts. For Utah, they are 26-30 in their first 56 games. The Jazz play in a tough Western Conference and currently are…

Mike Budenholzer Bucks pic
NBA
Mike Budenholzer is reportedly at the top of Brooklyn’s list in their head coaching search
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with head coach Jacque Vaughn. General manager Sean Marks felt the team was not moving in the right direction. The Nets are 21-33…

O.G. Anunoby Knicks pic
NBA
Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby (elbow) is optimistic about returning before the start of the postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Jayson Tatum Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Jayson Tatum is eager to add a championship to his resume to silence the critics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Mikal Bridges Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges remains committed to the Nets despite their team struggles in 2023-24
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
01hps3zm7zsa60a85dyt ezgif.com resize
NBA
NBA Drama: Back & Forth Between JJ Redick And Patrick Beverley Intensifies
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 20 2024
Arrow to top