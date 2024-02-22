Through 53 games in 2023-24, the Golden State Warriors are 27-26. That is 10th in the Western Conference. If the season ended today, they would be in the play-in tournament. However, the Warriors were playing well before the all-star break, going 8-2 in their last 10 games. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the second half of the season.

Golden State has been relatively healthy this season. However, the wins have not come as consistently as they have in the past. The team has been without veteran PG Chris Paul since January 5th. He needed surgery on his left hand and has missed the last 18 games. Yesterday, head coach Stever Kerr told the media that Paul is “close” to returning for the Warriors. A positive sign for the 38-year-old.

Chris Paul could return this weekend for the Golden State Warriors

This past offseason, the Warriors traded SG Jordan Poole to the Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. There were questions on how the veteran PG would be able to fit into a lineup with another Hall of Famer beside him. Additionally, there had been tension in the past between Warriors head coach Stever Kerr and Paul. That beef was squashed right away and Paul has been a team player. For the first 1,125 games of his career, Paul started every single time.

That changed when he joined the Warriors. Paul has played in a total of 32 games this season and only has 11 starts. At this stage in his career, he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the team better and help the Warriors win. The 38-year-old has adjusted to a bench role in 2023-24. Unfortunately, Paul has been out their last 18 games with a hand injury. There is a chance he returns this weekend after recent reports from head coach Stever Kerr.

In 32 games with Golden State, Chris Paul is averaging (8.9) points, (3.8) rebounds, (7.2) assists, and (1.1) steals. His minutes per game, points, and steals are all career lows for the 38-year-old. Paul has had to sacrifice this season for the betterment of the team. It’s a role he’s never been asked to play before. An adjustment for him 19 years into the NBA.