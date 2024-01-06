NBA

Bad News Continues For The Golden State Warriors, Chris Paul Now Out Indefinitely

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn12
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn12

The crumbling of the dynasty for the Golden State Warriors has accelerated during the first couple of months of the 2023-24 NBA season. General injuries and indefinite player suspensions have often left the team short-handed, and there have been reports that certain players are losing faith in the head coach.

Warriors: Chris Paul Set To Have Hand Surgery

Tie it all in with the struggles that certain players have had with their on-court performance, and the Warriors have a losing record through the first 35 games of the season.

Things just got a lot more difficult, too. During the third quarter of Golden State’s game against Detroit, Chris Paul suffered a fractured hand that will require surgery to repair. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to be back at some point this season.

They’ll miss him. He was primarily used as the point guard for the second until four games ago, when he was inserted into the starting lineup in an attempt to shake things up. According to ESPN, the Warriors have the 10th best turnover percentage in the NBA when Paul is on the floor. They have the worst when he is not.

Golden State is already short-handed in the backcourt, as Gary Payton II is out indefinitely. Expect to see more of Cory Joseph and Brandon Podziemski going forward.

Golden State Moves Up Thanks To Narrow Win Over Pistons

In somewhat positive news, the Warriors were able to move into early playoff position, sneaking into 10th place with their win on Friday coupled with the loss by the Los Angeles Lakers. The top 10 spots are eligible for the playoffs, though the 7–10 seeds participate in the Play-In Tournament at the end of the regular season.

How they won that game wasn’t all that impressive, however. They were playing a home game against the 3-31 Detroit Pistons, who took a one-point lead with less than two minutes to go, until Steph Curry scored the final 11 points for Golden State to push them to a 4-point victory. They entered the game as 10.5-point favorites.

The Warriors are now missing key pieces in Paul, Payton II, and Draymond Green, and have just two games left on their home stand before hitting the road for a week. They’ll take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, followed by a date with the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz people clown lebron james for brushing extremely 5 6365 1704479431 9 dblbig
NBA

LATEST LeBron James Speaks On The Lakers: “We Just Suck Right Now”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 06 2024
rsz 18978230040
NBA
Warriors Players Are Apparently Losing Faith In Head Coach Steve Kerr
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024

These aren’t the same Golden State Warriors that we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the years. They started off the 2023-24 season hot, jumping out to a 5-1 record and…

rsz wc2geus6d5i6vm6iedeqt7qit4
NBA
Nikola Jokić Has Missed 5 Shots In His Last 4 Games For The Nuggets
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024

The Denver Nuggets entered the 2023-24 NBA season as one of the championship favorites, ready to defend their title from a year ago behind the leadership of Finals MVP Nikola…

Shaquille ONeal Magic pic
NBA
Shaquille O’Neal’s #32 jersey to be the first retired in franchise history by the Orlando Magic
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 05 2024
rsz nikola jokic nuggets
NBA
Jokic’s Buzzer Beater Keeps Warriors Out Of The Current Playoff Picture
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 05 2024
a43dbeb0 9db7 11ee 9bbf 2305697458e5
NBA
Warriors: Draymond Green To Return To Practice Facility In Coming Days
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 04 2024
Chris Paul Warriors pic
NBA
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Nuggets Vs. Warriors Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 04 2024
Arrow to top