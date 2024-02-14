The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline was last week. Compared to past deadlines, this year was slow. Teams in playoff contention made moves to upgrade their roster with new talent. There was almost a blockbuster trade at the deadline according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Romona Shelbourne. Golden State tried to trade for LeBron James.

That would have been a deal that shocked the entire league but it never ended up happening. Talks between ownership on both parties did happen. It went so far as to ask James if he wanted trade discussions to happen. The 39-year-old insisted he wanted to stay in Los Angeles and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka confirmed that. For now, James will remain with the Lakers. However, the Warriors will not be the only team who might contact the Lakers this offseason about the four-time NBA champion.

What would have happened if the Warriors pulled off a trade for LeBron James?

ESPN Story with @RamonaShelburne: Over a 24-hour window prior to trade deadline that included owner to owner conversations, the Warriors made an unsuccessful bid to convince the Lakers and LeBron James to consider a trade to pair him with Stephen Curry. https://t.co/L14os5gTGp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2024



Golden State’s Draymond Green initially brought up the idea of trading for LeBron James to Warriors ownership. After some discussions, Warriors GM Joe Lacob contacted Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss. However, she told Lacob the team had no interest in trading LeBron James. Buss did tell him that they would need to contact James first and see what he was thinking. That’s what partially makes these trade discussions so significant.

If the Lakers were never going to trade James, why would they need to contract his agent to see what he thought? They could have simply made the decision themselves and told the Warriors no deal right away. It goes to show that the Lakers needed to reassure themselves of James’ commitment to the team. Draymond Green tried to start the trade discussions between Golden State and Los Angeles. Ultimately, it did not amount to anything and James is still with the Lakers.

The Warriors reportedly inquired about trading for LeBron James at the deadline, in hopes of a superstar pairing with Steph Curry 😳 James and the Lakers were unwilling to even explore the possibility, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/SUWfUlDFPD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 14, 2024



The Warriors were not the only team that tried to contact the Lakers about a trade for LeBron James. Daryl Morey of the 76ers also contracted the Lakers’ front office about the 20-time all-star. Morey was immediately shot down and the Sixers never had a chance. Los Angeles clearly wants to keep James as part of their core for as long as possible.