Golden State reportedly tried to trade for LeBron James ahead of the trade deadline

Zach Wolpin
The 2023-24 NBA trade deadline was last week. Compared to past deadlines, this year was slow. Teams in playoff contention made moves to upgrade their roster with new talent. There was almost a blockbuster trade at the deadline according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Romona Shelbourne. Golden State tried to trade for LeBron James. 

That would have been a deal that shocked the entire league but it never ended up happening. Talks between ownership on both parties did happen. It went so far as to ask James if he wanted trade discussions to happen. The 39-year-old insisted he wanted to stay in Los Angeles and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka confirmed that. For now, James will remain with the Lakers. However, the Warriors will not be the only team who might contact the Lakers this offseason about the four-time NBA champion.

What would have happened if the Warriors pulled off a trade for LeBron James?


Golden State’s Draymond Green initially brought up the idea of trading for LeBron James to Warriors ownership. After some discussions, Warriors GM Joe Lacob contacted Lakers’ owner Jeanie Buss. However, she told Lacob the team had no interest in trading LeBron James. Buss did tell him that they would need to contact James first and see what he was thinking. That’s what partially makes these trade discussions so significant.

If the Lakers were never going to trade James, why would they need to contract his agent to see what he thought? They could have simply made the decision themselves and told the Warriors no deal right away. It goes to show that the Lakers needed to reassure themselves of James’ commitment to the team. Draymond Green tried to start the trade discussions between Golden State and Los Angeles. Ultimately, it did not amount to anything and James is still with the Lakers.


The Warriors were not the only team that tried to contact the Lakers about a trade for LeBron James. Daryl Morey of the 76ers also contracted the Lakers’ front office about the 20-time all-star. Morey was immediately shot down and the Sixers never had a chance. Los Angeles clearly wants to keep James as part of their core for as long as possible.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
