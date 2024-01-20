Betting

NBA Odds: Would LeBron James Join The San Antonio Spurs In 2024?

Anthony R. Cardenas
LeBron James is in the 21st season of his storied NBA career, and has already accomplished more than just about anyone has in league history. But he is still playing at an incredibly high level given the mileage on his legs and his advancing age, and there is plenty of reason to believe that he will continue his time in the league into the 2024-25 season and beyond.

NBA Odds: Would LeBron James Leave The Lakers In 2024-25?

But will it be with the Los Angeles Lakers?

James is in his sixth season with the team, and already brought a championship to the city back in 2020. The team has failed to live up to title expectations in the years since, and have gotten off to an especially rough start in each of the last two seasons.

The amount of losing has led to rumors of James’ unhappiness with his current situation. Head coach Darvin Ham has had to answer questions about potentially being let go as the scapegoat, and no one on the roster is safe as the trade deadline approaches.

The Spurs Are The Favorites To Land LeBron Should He Leave

Just how long will he himself be on the roster? There are whispers about where LeBron James would potentially play out the final days of his career if he were to leave Los Angeles, and there are odds available at BetOnline that highlight some of the possibilities:

San Antonio Spurs +300

The Spurs are the outright leader at the moment, and for two particular reasons. James has always been fond of head coach Gregg Popovich, and it would be the first time that he ever played for a legendary coach in his career. The team also has young phenom Victor Wembanyama, whose game would be elevated by playing alongside the greatest player ever early on in his career.

San Antonio has been one of the worst teams in the NBA so far this season, but would see a drastic one-year turnaround if James joined them for 2024-25.

Bet on LeBron James To The Spurs (+300) at BetOnline

Cleveland Cavaliers +400

He wouldn’t “come home” for a third time, would he? James grew up in the area and was drafted by the Cavaliers, and brought the city an elusive championship back in 2016 during his second stint with the franchise. One reason that would make a lot of sense would be if Cleveland decided to draft his son, as there has been speculation about which team is going to select Bronny James in the upcoming draft.

It would be a two for one package for the elder James, as he would be able to come full circle and finish out his career back where it all started.

Chicago Bulls +500

The Bulls may be on the list more due to the players that they’d be able to give up if James were to want to help the Lakers out by opting in before a trade. But it would make for an interesting story, as LeBron would be playing in the same city where Michael Jordan did, who is the only other player that is in the argument for the greatest of all time.

Things are subject to change with the Bulls in the coming weeks, as they have plenty of talent on their roster but figure to be sellers at the trade deadline.

 

