With a win on Monday vs. Memphis, the Warriors are now 26-25. The team is above .500 for the first time since before Christmas. Additionally, they’ve won their last five games in a row. That puts the Warriors at 10th in the Western Conference shortly before the all-star break.

Earlier this season, Draymond Green was suspended by the NBA after multiple altercations with opposing players. That left the four-time NBA champ off the court for 16 games. Without Green, the Warriors had to make adjustments to their starting lineup. Jonathan Kuminga started in Green’s place and hasn’t looked back since. The veteran forward says his suspension helped Jonathan Kuminga to become Golden Sate’s #2 scoring option.

Jonathan Kuminga has taken his game to a new level with the Warriors in 2023-24

Draymond Green asked how the Warriors have generated increased depth: “Honestly getting suspended helped. JK’s taken off. Bona fide #2 for this team…Our offense don’t look the same like it used to.” Did note: “Not that I wanted to get suspended or it was good.” pic.twitter.com/iYYRjqh1gV — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 13, 2024



In his first two seasons with the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga was a rotational player. When Draymond Green got suspended this season, Kuminga was the next man up for Golden State. Head coach Steve Kerr trusted Kuminga into the starting lineup and he’s taken on a bigger role. In 10 of his last 14 games, Kuminga has scored 20+ points per game. That has quickly made him the next go-to option on offense after Steph Curry.

The 21-year-old is averaging (15.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. Additionally, his (25.4) minutes and (11.1) field goal attempts per game are new career-highs. Veteran forward Draymond Green says his suspension helped propel Kuminga into a bigger role and it’s benefitted the team. Green mentioned how it allowed the Warriors to explore their options on offense.

Ramona Shelburne: “Everybody asked [the Warriors] for Jonathan Kuminga and they essentially said, ‘We are never trading him. He is untouchable.’” (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/8waKyqy7pg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 13, 2024



Sadly, Klay Thompson is not the same player he used to be. That’s largely because of the injuries that derailed his career a few seasons ago. That’s why the Warriors have needed someone like Jonathan Kuminga to step up and help out Steph Curry offensively. If the 2023-24 season ended today, Golden State would be in the play-in tournament. We’ll have to see if the Warriors can get to one of the top six seeds before the season ends.