With a win on Monday vs. Memphis, the Warriors are now 26-25. The team is above .500 for the first time since before Christmas. Additionally, they’ve won their last five games in a row. That puts the Warriors at 10th in the Western Conference shortly before the all-star break. 

Earlier this season, Draymond Green was suspended by the NBA after multiple altercations with opposing players. That left the four-time NBA champ off the court for 16 games. Without Green, the Warriors had to make adjustments to their starting lineup. Jonathan Kuminga started in Green’s place and hasn’t looked back since. The veteran forward says his suspension helped Jonathan Kuminga to become Golden Sate’s #2 scoring option.

Jonathan Kuminga has taken his game to a new level with the Warriors in 2023-24


In his first two seasons with the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga was a rotational player. When Draymond Green got suspended this season, Kuminga was the next man up for Golden State. Head coach Steve Kerr trusted Kuminga into the starting lineup and he’s taken on a bigger role. In 10 of his last 14 games, Kuminga has scored 20+ points per game. That has quickly made him the next go-to option on offense after Steph Curry.

The 21-year-old is averaging (15.6) points, (4.6) rebounds, and (1.8) assists per game. Additionally, his (25.4) minutes and (11.1) field goal attempts per game are new career-highs. Veteran forward Draymond Green says his suspension helped propel Kuminga into a bigger role and it’s benefitted the team. Green mentioned how it allowed the Warriors to explore their options on offense.


Sadly, Klay Thompson is not the same player he used to be. That’s largely because of the injuries that derailed his career a few seasons ago. That’s why the Warriors have needed someone like Jonathan Kuminga to step up and help out Steph Curry offensively. If the 2023-24 season ended today, Golden State would be in the play-in tournament. We’ll have to see if the Warriors can get to one of the top six seeds before the season ends.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
