Global 5G Subscriptions to Triple and Hit 5.9 Billion by 2027

Jastra Kranjec
5G continues scaling faster than any previous mobile generation, despite the macroeconomic challenges.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, global 5G subscriptions are expected to hit a massive 1.9 billion by the end of the year. The explosive growth will continue in the following years, with 5G subscriptions tripling to 5.9 billion by 2027.

The Number of 5G Subscriptions Surged 158 Times in Four Years

One of the reasons why 5G has become the fastest-scaling mobile connectivity generation is because it provides higher download speeds and lower latency than older 4G networks. The timely availability of devices from multiple vendors and China’s large early 5G deployments have also played a massive role in the market`s growth.

According to the 5G Americas data, there were 12 million active 5G subscriptions worldwide in 2019. This figure jumped to 217 million a year later, showing an eighteen-fold increase amid the first year of the COVID-19 crisis.

The number of 5G subscriptions continued surging in 2021 and hit 597 million worldwide. This figure practically doubled last year, with the total 5G subscriptions reaching 1.05 billion. Statistics show global 5G subscriptions are expected to hit 1.9 billion by the end of 2023, or 158 times more than in 2019, and then jump by another 210% to 5.9 billion in the next four years.

5G Subscriptions Grow, but Regional Distribution is Still Very Uneven

The latest Ericsson Mobility survey showed that although 5G subscriptions continue surging, there are still substantial regional differences. According to Ericsson, China had 664 million 5G subscriptions last year, or 61% of the world`s total, slightly down from 66% a year before. This figure is projected to jump to a massive 1.4 billion in the next five years, growing by a CAGR of 14% between 2022 and 2028. The entire North East Asia will count 1.7 billion subscriptions that year.

North America and Western Europe are far below these figures. Last year, there were 141 million 5G subscriptions in North America, or 13% of the world`s total. This figure is expected to triple and hit 420 million by 2028, still four times less than in China.

Although far below China and North America, Western Europe will see the highest average annual growth of 41% between 2022 and 2028, with the number of 5G subscriptions jumping from 63 million to 490 million.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
