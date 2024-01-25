In the 2018 NFL Draft, the New York Giants took RB Saquon Barkley second overall out of Penn State. At the time, this move was criticized by NFL media members for taking an RB so high. Teams around the league look for value in the later rounds. That was not New York’s plan when they drafted Barkley. At the time, GM Dave Gettleman saw an elite talent in Barkley and could not pass up.

Over his six seasons with the Giants, Barkley had had his highs and lows. The 26-year-old won ROY in 2018 and is a two-time Pro Bowler. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented the elite RB from reaching his true potential in New York. Additionally, contract negotiations are starting to take a toll on Barkley. He doesn’t want to be franchise-tagged again this offseason. If the Giants can’t sign him long-term, Barkley says he could envision himself playing in another uniform.

Has Saquon Barkley already played his last season with the Giants?

Saquon Barkley thought he’d retire a Giant, now can see himself in another uniform. https://t.co/8IojS2UsTO — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2024



Early in his career, Saquon Barkley made it clear that he wanted to be a Giants for life. His desire to stay in New York could change this offseason depending on how the Giants handle his contract situation. Barkley was a free agent heading into the 2023 season. New York failed to sign him to a long-term extension. The Pro Bowl RB sat out of some early practices before the season but ended up signing a one-year, $11 million franchise tag.

It was signed hours before the start of training camp and Barkley didn’t miss any time that mattered. In 2023, Barkley fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He finished with 962 and six touchdowns. He also added 41 catches for 280 yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2023. With Barkley being franchise-tagged, he is now a free agent this offseason. The contract negotiations and haggling last season were a lot for Barkley. He has no desire to go through that process again with New York. There is a legitimate chance that Saquon will be playing for a new team in 2024.

Who should sign Saquon Barkley this offseason? pic.twitter.com/fOnDtTUnwX — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2024



Saquon Barkley is far and away the best offensive player the Giants have on their roster. Losing him would be a massive blow to what they can do as an offense. If New York can’t get a long-term deal done, Barkley will be playing for one of the other 31 teams next season. He is still one of the best RBs in the NFL and there will be teams who have interest in Barkley. It’s been hard for RBs to get lucrative deals in recent years. That’s part of the reason why Barkley is a free agent again this offseason. Will he play for the Giants next season or find a new home somewhere else?